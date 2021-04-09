The Provo Municipal Council has called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss budgetary priorities.
The meeting, which will be held virtually, will begin at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to communicate as a council before the mayor goes through developing the budget,” said Dave Sewell, council chairman. “We want to communicate what we’d like to see in the budget.”
For the past two months or more, department heads in the city have made presentations to the council showing what they have accomplished over the past year and to let them know what they are needing and will be requesting for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
This will be the first time the council will have all talked about it, since all of the presentations have been made.
“There’s a lot going on with it,” Sewell said. Sewell added that they need to have this discussion and it would take up more time than is typically allocated in a work session.
“We need to talk about how we are prioritizing major issues,” Sewell said.
For instance, the police department is requesting new patrol officers but also needs five new officers to be assigned to the Provo Municipal Airport, due to the expansion.
While they may need these officers, Sewell said they may not get everything they ask for. That goes for any department.
Sewell said there are three categories they must discuss; ongoing budgetary expenses, legacy CIP funds, and the general fund.
The ongoing expenses would include anything that is a constant from year to year, such as payroll expenses.
The legacy CIP revenues that are left from 2020 must be allocated. Those revenues, typically used for things like funding public safety, were not used because the city received federal CARES Act funding due to COVID. Those funds were used for public safety, according to Sewell.
While $8 million of the legacy revenues have been used, there is still $2 million that need to be allocated.
The general fund and budget needs will be where the majority of the discussion will be focused as the administration prepares a balanced budget of priorities.
According to Sewell, that will all be part of the discussion Tuesday, which he anticipates will take longer than an hour.
While these meetings are held yearly, Sewell said they are not quite sure where the revenues will be this year. Caution with optimism as the city comes out of the pandemic is the approach Sewell hopes the council will take.
Residents interested in watching the process can stream the meeting on YouTube.com.