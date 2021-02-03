For more than 20 years, residents on Provo’s west side have been hoping to see the development of a Smith’s grocery store on 1920 W. Center Street.
That does not appear to be happening any time soon. Additionally, Smith’s, which owns the property, doesn’t feel any obligation to allow any other grocer to build on that land. In fact, it is the exact opposite.
In November, the two property owners, Smith’s and the Cox family, were told to bring forward their proposals for the property or the city would move forward on its own. That deadline was not met.
Over the years, Smith’s has said the reason for not building is the number of rooftops. In those same 20 years, the west side of the city has seen several housing developments, including the current Ivory Homes development that is building 1,200 homes just north of the new high school.
The rooftop scenario is no longer an accepted excuse by the administration.
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council voted 6-1 in favor of the change with Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth being the only no vote. That now allows the city to take the next step forward in breaking the grocer’s stronghold on the west side so other grocers will be more likely to look at building.
Council members voted to change the property’s zoning from Community Shopping zone to a 3.5-acre parcel of Shopping Center and 7.2 acres of Medium Density Residential.
The Shopping Center zone allows for other businesses to development the area, but the size of the property would not allow for a grocery store, according to city staff.
Dave Decker, director of Public Works, assured the council that necessary sewer facilities, which would need to be built out, would be completed in three years or less for west side development of a grocery store.
The Cox family is not against changing the zones.
“We want to let you know the city has given Smith’s plenty of opportunity,” said Rick Cox. “We are in favor of a change, and it won’t affect Cox negatively.”
Cox family members aren’t sure what they would exactly put there but either retail, residential or mixed would all be options, according to Rick Cox.
The city administration noted there are at least three other parcels of land it has looked at for a grocery store site on the west side.
“The top priority for our west side citizens has long been a grocery store, but past efforts have proven unsuccessful,” Kaufusi said. “Not only does the west side growth and future trends warrant it, but by not meeting this demand, we are losing retail dollars as consumers travel to neighboring cities to shop.”
Kaufusi told the council the city would love to see Smith’s build a store and Dixon Holmes, assistant chief operating officer, said they could even change the zone back. This, however, would move the needle, according to Kaufusi.
“I don’t think there is anything wrong with this proposal,” said Councilman Bill Fillmore. “This logjam has been going on too long.”
Over the past few years, the growth on Provo’s west side has included the new Provo High School and expansion of the Provo Municipal Airport. To the south, the city announced the development of a large, regional sports complex, and on the northern border of Provo and Orem, a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple is underway.
“Retail development is vital to the success of our community,” Kaufusi said. “With Provo’s top retail leakage being grocery stores, it’s time to pursue new opportunities.”
Holmes said Smith’s would be left with viable business opportunities for its property.