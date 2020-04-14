Entrepreneurs hoping to have a brewpub in Provo now have a beer license they can apply for, but with possible limitations.
On Tuesday the Provo Municipal Council voted to approve a Class F beer license which allows for ancillary breweries. However, further discussion will be held on how density limitations will play a part in the code for the Class F license.
Brewpub owners would have to meet all federal and state regulations for selling beers as well as the new city codes.
The Council addressed two code issues to be voted on. The first was to clean up all of the beer licenses and to have the codes come into compliance with state regulations and to get rid of redundancy. That vote was unanimous.
The second was to pass the Class F license, with the intention of adding other regulations and limitations including issues such as the density of businesses with ancillary breweries in the downtown area as well as other issues.
The vote was four to three to approve; Councilmen Bill Fillmore, David Sewell and George Handley voted no.
Right now Provo has Class A through Class E beer licenses. There are 32 establishments in Provo with Class A licenses (off premise — grocery/convenience stores), 25 Class B licenses (restaurant), six Class C licenses (bar, including hotels), no Class D licenses issued and one Class E (convention) license, for a total of 64 beer licenses in Provo.
The city needed to have the Class F license in place by April 15 in case a referendum would be drawn up against the license proposal. That would allow for it to be on November’s ballot. If approved after April 15 it would not be voted on until November 2021.
The beer license sub-committee includes Council members David Harding, chairman; Dave Sewell, vice chairman; and Shannon Ellsworth, committee member.
That subcommittee has been asked by the whole council to look at other regulations. There was also some discussion about looking at all alcohol restrictions, but the intent of this action was just for the purpose of creating a new license for brew pubs.
Councilman David Sewell, vice chairman of the sub-committee, would like to see recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control that offers ideas on mitigating the negative impact of alcohol consumption.