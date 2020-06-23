March 10 is the last time the Provo Municipal Council has met face-to-face as a governing body of the city.
Thanks to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Gary Herbert put the state in an emergency shutdown and deemed it legal to have municipalities have alternative anchor locations for civic meetings held before the public.
That meant the council would be meeting remotely and taking calls from concerned residents rather than listening to them on an open mic forum.
Three months have gone by and it is still unclear when meetings will be held in the council chambers again.
For Councilman Travis Hoban, he has had more meetings remotely than in person. Hoban started his first term in January. He says he doesn't feel that being remote has been limiting, but then again he works in the high-tech industry.
“Eight work meetings, seven regular council meetings, and countless committee meetings have now been held online," according to Karen Tapahe, community relations coordinator. “Council staff quickly had to become experts in Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings.”
Teams have been used for most committee and staff meetings, while Zoom is used for the public meetings.
"I don't feel there's been limitations on our part, I still answer emails and phone calls," Hoban said. "Technology has been a deterrent for some people who aren't comfortable with it. We want them to engage with us too."
Hoban encourages people who are not secure using the internet to send him emails and he can read their statements during the council meeting.
As the state moved from the red phase to orange and now into a yellow phase, the council members continued to look to the day when they would be meeting together again.
However, COVID-19 does not appear to be going away soon enough and that has put the city is a conundrum because it was preparing to go back to normal, first, in May and then in June and then July. Now the outlook appears indefinite.
The Utah State Legislature passed HJR504 extending the State of Emergency to Aug. 20. It could also be extended if needed.
“This allows municipalities to continue as they have been with the suspension of anchor locations still in place,” said Cliff Strachan, executive director. “Although it is still unknown how long this situation will continue, council staff are already working on ways to make the transition to incorporating that requirement into the online meetings.”
Council meetings will likely remain on Zoom until social distancing requirements are gone. “Having enough physical space between all the people involved in a meeting is hard enough,” said Tapahe, “but the challenges of getting everyone on camera and connected to microphones becomes a bigger challenge if we rearrange the room.”
City council meetings can be watched on http://YouTube.com.
If required to have an anchor location, things would be set up for the public to be able to come to the chambers to watch the meeting on a screen and be able to make comments from that location, according to Tapahe.
Strachan is keeping a close watch on the situation.
“The Council will continue to act in the interest of public health and safety,” Strachan said. “Meeting in person or even providing an anchor location where the public could gather presents a substantial risk to the health and safety of those present, especially in light of the growing tally of COVID-19 cases in Utah this past week.”
The weekly meetings haven’t always run smoothly, according to Tapahe.
“Those who have watched these remote council meetings have seen some of the usual online meeting issues like background noises, forgetting to turn on microphones, and technical issues with screen sharing,” Tapahe said. “The public is watching the meetings on YouTube and Facebook, the same locations where they were being broadcast before the pandemic, rather than on the Zoom platform itself.”
Tapahe noted, the one technical glitch that garnered a few laughs was when councilman David Harding forgot to unmute his microphone before delivering the prayer in one of the meetings. It meant somebody had to open their eyes periodically to see when the prayer was over so they could move along with the agenda.
Another interesting meeting was when one of the presenters appeared upside down, Tapahe said.
When asked what has been learned during this process of moving public meetings online, Tapahe replied that it takes a lot of work behind the scenes.
“We spent a lot of time double checking the settings, practicing various parts of the process, and training everyone involved in the meetings,” she said.
In addition to the seven council members and the mayor, there are a handful of other staff as well as various presenters from inside and outside the Provo City organization for each work and regular council meeting. Staff are often working feverishly behind the scenes to grant permissions, work out technical glitches, run the slide shows, and help people connect to the meeting.