Provo has been recognized as one of 14 cities in the U.S. as a Digital Inclusion Trailblazer for 2020. It joins other cities like New York City, Boston, Seattle and San Francisco in the honors.
According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, the group awarding the honors, Trailblazers are local governments that promote digital literacy and off broadband access for underserved residents.
Those cities and counties that applied for the recognition must meet at least one of six indicators of digital inclusion leadership.
Those indicators include: at least one full-time staff member who is dedicated to digital inclusion policies/programs; having or developing a digital inclusion plan; representatives of the community participating in a digital inclusion coalition; and a program that conducts and publishes survey research on internet access used by its residents.
Other indicators to be a Trailblazers include the local government directly funding a community digital inclusion programming and increasing affordability of home broadband service.
Google Fiber sponsored the 2020 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer honors.
One of the most active members of Provo’s Digital Inclusion coalition is the United Way of Utah County.
“United Way has been proud to partner with Provo City as we work together to assure that the benefits of our community's great technology benefit everyone,” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. “Provo is certainly worthy of recognition for this good work.”
In March, the United Way of Utah County’s Digital Inclusion Program distributed 45 computers to community members, many of whom are enrolled in the English Language Acquisition classes with Provo Adult Education.
These new devices are helping families who are working, studying and socializing digitally. The computers were donated by way of the adopt-a-computer program, which is now temporarily suspended due to caution over the spread of COVID-19.
“We received 20 computers last (fall) semester,” said Chloe Valentine, English Language Acquisition program manager. “They (United Way) were planning to do the same thing this semester. They had 45 computers ready and decided to give them all before they had to close down.”
Former Provo Mayor John Curtis began a number of informational technology programs during his eight years in office and was named the top elected official in the nation for his use of social media three years running with an award named the Golden Post.
Current Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is now taking that up two or three notches by having the city bridge the digital divide and become an inclusive community of computer-savvy residents.
The desire is to take all of the internet, computer and like programs offered from the city, United Way of Utah County, the Provo City Library and others, and put them under one umbrella known as the Digital Inclusion Program.
The Digital Inclusion Program is funded, and offered, by Provo City Local Government and Community Partnerships. Stakeholders include the city, United Way, Google Fiber, Comcast, Provo School District, Head Start, Intuitive IT and community volunteers.