Authorities with the Provo division of Adult Probation and Parole arrested two local residents Monday after the pair allegedly forged a doctor’s note and faked cancer treatments in order to miss a probation hearing.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the probation officer over 42-year-old Victor Manuel De La Torre of Provo notified De La Torre of his intent to arrest him for several probation violations, including failure to report on Oct. 13.
De La Torre responded to the probation officer’s office alongside 29-year-old Marinda Melvina Smith of Provo on Oct. 19 at about 11 a.m. During a meeting with the officer, Smith allegedly said the reason De La Torre failed to report the week prior was because he transported her to her physician for emergency medical attention.
In an earlier conversation with De La Torre, he had allegedly told his probation officer that he had missed the appointment because he had written it on the wrong day in his calendar.
On that same day, Smith reportedly sent the probation officer an email that contained a note from a doctor at Valley Women’s Health dated for Oct. 13. The note requested the probation officer excuse De La Torre from “work” or “other.”
“I ask that he be excused because he helped save my cancer patient,” the note read, according to arrest documents. “She had a very serious medical emergency, and he got her to medical attention.”
The note also included a signature from the physician.
De La Torre reportedly told the probation officer Smith had emailed it to him to explain his failure to report on Oct. 13. The officer also reported that he received text messages from De La Torre’s phone number with images of the same note.
The image also showed that Smith had emailed the note to De La Torre on Oct. 19, less than two hours before their arrival at the probation officer’s office.
On Oct. 20, the probation officer contacted Valley Women’s Health to determine if the note Smith had provided was authentic. The officer made contact via email, attaching an image of the note and asking that the doctor who was named in the note examine it for authenticity.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a staff member replied to the email with a file signed by the doctor in question, saying: “We received a letter from a probation officer … in regards to a fraudulent letter. This note states that he saved a cancer patient so he was unable to attend his probation hearing. [The doctor] has reviewed the letter attached and confirms that this is a fraudulent letter, he specializes in obstetrics gynecology and does not see cancer patients.”
De La Torre and Smith were arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony forgery Monday. Smith was also booked into custody for a class B misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
De La Torre and Smith are currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $1,000 bail and $2,360 bail, respectively.