Provo’s Parks and Recreation team has been named Best of State for outstanding delivery of parks and recreation services and facilities.
The announcement came Wednesday as the department grapples with COVID-19 concerns, including lack of patrons due to Gov. Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policies.
“The Best of State award recognizes Provo Parks and Recreation for its wide variety of community services and amenities,” said Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman. “That is including a nationally recognized recreation center, a championship golf course, 54 parks, cemetery, Olympic ice arena, a performing arts center operating at maximum capacity, trails and even a shooting sports park.”
Martin added, “The Provo Parks and Recreation facilitates 2 million annual visitors, setting models of excellence and efficiency that has made them a leader not only regionally but throughout the country.”
When it comes to bragging rights, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi isn’t shy about how proud she is.
“Parks and Recreation has been recognized as the nation’s most successful municipal recreation center by renowned industry professionals,” Kaufusi said, “and the community usage rate is equally impressive with 25,000 members — that’s one out of every four citizens.”
Kaufusi also praises the high self-sufficiency of Provo’s Parks and Recreation Department, especially when so many other such departments require far greater funding beyond their own revenue generation.
According to budget data, the Parks and Rec department doesn’t take subsidies — in fact, it actually gives back about $500,000 a year to the city coffers.
“Provo Parks and Recreation has found a unique balance of high use and revenues to minimize the department needs for limited city funds,” said Scott Henderson, Provo Parks and Recreation director.
“Budgets and funding requests are prepared with an efficiency perspective, with care to accurately justify requests through the lens of sustainable business principles,” Henderson added.
Kaufusi, who has been known to use the rec center on occasion herself, praised the strong participation and engagement with the various venues by residents and visitors.
“Above all, the critical component to this department’s success is the quality staff of Parks and Recreation professionals,” Henderson said. “These proven professionals are dedicated to their craft. Their many contributions to the community and the recreation and parks profession have been exemplary and are worthy of recognition.”
If all goes as planned, the Best of State Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 12 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.
Kaufusi and a contingent of other city representatives will receive the award.