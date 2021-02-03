Scott Henderson, Provo’s director of Parks and Recreation, was allowably a bit full of himself Tuesday.
Henderson and others on his staff notified the Provo Municipal Council that his department had been nationally accredited and ranked within the top 2% of parks and rec departments in the nation.
Only 186 of 10,000 recreation agencies nationwide are accredited, and Provo is at the top, according to Henderson.
“Provo is among the best of the best sitting in the top 2%,” Henderson said during the council presentation.
Henderson added that going through the process of accreditation is, “something that has changed the department forever.”
“It shows we give the community the highest level of service,” said Alicia Christensen, Community Programs supervisor. “It shows we are operating with best practices and quality customer service.”
Christensen added, “This is a distinguishing mark of excellence for this department.”
Christensen headed up the project as part of her career capstone project that when completed moves her into the management team.
The only other parks and Rrecreation department to be accredited is in Logan and it received accreditation in 2009.
Getting accredited is no easy task. The process included compiling 10 chapters of information on various aspects of the department. It took over 18 months with the help of 27 full-time employees, and some part-time employees to complete, according to Christensen.
Christensen said they compiled a 50-page handbook, fulfilling 151 standards that had to be written down, 200 pages of narrative and provided 738 pieces of evidence.
Those 738 pieces are featured on a website the team created as part of the process. The public can view those items to see just what running the department entails.
All of that is sent to the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation (CAPRA), the only accreditation agency in the nation for parks and rec departments.
“We always looked at accreditation as a goal but were wondering if we were ready,” Henderson said.
The Parks and Recreation Department has run on its own funding not long after the new recreation center opened. It now turns back to the city nearly half a million dollars in revenues.
The department includes the recreation center, the Peaks Ice Arena, Covey Center for the Arts, Timpanogos Golf Club (formerly East Bay Golf Course), city parks and the cemetery.
According to Henderson, the process to be re-accredited happens every five years.