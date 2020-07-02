Provo residents and non-residents who would like to stay fit should check out the Parks and Recreation department’s new lifetime membership deal.
From now until July 15, those who purchase a renewable lifetime membership will get a 25% discount.
“It’s our best deal and we’re opening it up to everyone,” said Kherissa Morris, membership experience specialist.
“There is a great culture here at the Rec Center. It is a multi-faceted facility that offers dozens of diverse amenities from fitness to aquatics to sports,” Morris said. “It is a facility that fits the needs of all activities, interests and goals. I am really happy our management team was able to come together to make this discount happen for our current and future members.”
When they opened seven years ago, the center leaders knew they wanted to create a new package for residents to access the facility, according to Bryce Merrill, facility manager.
“Now, as our community works through this pandemic, we thought it was again a great chance to give a discount to a new generation of Provo recreation center members,” Merrill said.
Scott Henderson, director of Parks and Recreation, has seen success in the past years with programs and venues. The current pandemic has not lent itself to have large group meets, though.
“The Provo Rec Center and our citizens have navigated this pandemic together,” Henderson said. “We want to show our loyalty and appreciation to our members that were integral in this partnership.”
This one-time offer gives people a chance to purchase an annual, paid-in-full membership for 25% off the list price for life when you renew each year.
New patrons who have not previously had a membership are welcome to consider the discounted Legacy 2020 membership, according to Morris.
It cannot be combined with other discounts and is available to both resident, and non-resident, members.
Patrons can sign-up online at http://provo.org/reccenter.
Triple Play Membership Includes use of three facilities, the Recreation Center, Peaks Ice Arena and the East Bay Golf Course.
Membership at the rec center and other venues gives patrons options to stay fit, recreate and gather.