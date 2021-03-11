When Provo police officer John Oseguera was shot during an incident on Feb. 25, the officers that responded to the scene were immediately offered counseling support from Stepstone Connect, a Utah-based virtual counseling company.
Provo City reached an agreement with Stepstone to offer counseling support to all first responders in the city in January, and now the company is taking action. The departments included in the contract are the Provo Police Department, Provo Fire Department, Provo City, and Provo Emergency Medical Services Departments.
The company specializes in law enforcement therapy on-scene and via telehealth sessions and offers its services to various departments across the country.
Stepstone Connect CEO Barry Toone said the relationship with the city of Provo is a strong one, offering a full menu of services for first responders, spouses and dependents. This includes annual wellness visits, having access to specific clinicians that are trauma trained, and crisis response teams.
“We do this with some other departments, but Provo is a department that we’ve worked really well with,” Toone said. “We started treating some of their men and women about a year, year and a half ago, but we entered into a contract just recently. It became effective January 1st of this year and, of course, it was good because we had started to already get comfortable with folks there and they had gotten to know us.”
The concept of the company was born out of the belief and the data that shows first responders not taking advantage of employee assistance programs. Toone said Stepstone began speaking with departments on why the EAPs were not being used and turned those reasons into a company of its own.
Big topics within departments revolved around first responders being suspicious of getting help sometimes, worrying about confidentiality, and having a comfortable place to receive help. To do this, Stepstone offers complete confidentiality and online counseling.
“That’s a huge part of it, and it’s not really a secret that this population is resistant to treatment,” Toone said of the privacy factor. “They have got to be out there every day, protecting the public and that can make it difficult to be vulnerable. The challenge is, that cumulative trauma they’re exposed to is internalized, not dealt with and it becomes a problem.”
Another spot where Stepstone separates itself is through immediate responses, getting appointments for first responders quickly, and responding to crises immediately.
Provo Police Department Chief Rich Ferguson said this immediacy was something the department did not have before Stepstone. This response time was important in instances like what happened to officer Oseguera.
“With recent events, it was a relief to me as the chief that I could immediately have professional help here and available for our officers and staff whenever we go through a traumatic experience,” Ferguson said. “We just went through one a couple of weeks ago.”
Ferguson hopes that the officers and staff in the police department feel validated and cared for by the administrative staff and Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
He added that it has been a character-building year for law enforcement, one where the department faced challenges that are included in the oath taken by officers, and Ferguson made it known that mental health is one of his biggest concerns.
For Toone, he said that the goal is to normalize wellness and normalize the process with first responders. When it is made a priority in departments from the top down, then normalization occurs, and the services can take off.
“From the beginning here working with them, I have been very impressed,” Ferguson said. “I am grateful that we have them, I am grateful for their commitment to our profession specifically, and I look forward to moving forward with them. It’s something that makes our officers and staff feel very valued.”