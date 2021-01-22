Provo residents, particularly the teenage population, were excited when they heard they would be getting a new high school building. The year was 1917.
It was the beginning of a new era for downtown Provo.
While high school classes began in 1912, the first dedicated high school building, constructed at 300 West between Center Street and 100 South, didn’t open for school until fall of 1918.
That building was vacated in 1956 when a new school opened around 1200 North and University Avenue. The old downtown high school was used for a time as a kind of community center, where dances and other activities were held.
The building was so loved, a plaque honoring the school and location stills stands at 100 South and 300 East as a reminder of those early days.
That building came down in the late 1960s to make way for the current Provo City Center and Fire Station.
Now, with a new city hall under construction, residents will, yet again, see another change on the 300 West and Center Street location.
With the construction of the new Provo City Hall well underway, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi recently announced a developer has been chosen to demolish and redevelop the existing City Hall building.
"The redevelopment of our existing City Hall block is a forward-thinking, once-in-a-generation opportunity for Provo," Kaufusi said in announcing the demolition. "It will bring long-term economic vibrancy to downtown Provo while complementing the new Provo City Hall. It will help further our goals of energizing Center Street."
Last May the city put out a request for proposals on the project. Eight suitable responses were considered, four were asked to provide additional details on their vision for the community.
"One goal of the RFP process was to attract developers from outside of Utah to our state and town. We achieved that with three of the top four being from outside Utah," Kaufusi said. "Ultimately, McWhinney Development from Denver, Colorado, was selected as the developer to redevelop the footprint of the current Provo City Hall.”
McWhinney is a comprehensive real estate development, investment and management firm that prides itself in creating exceptional places for future generations, according to Kaufusi.
“We are excited that one of those great places will be Provo," Kaufusi said.
McWhinney was a key partner in the historic redevelopment of Union Station in downtown Denver and is an active mixed-use developer in Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and Southern California.
“McWhinney is a great example of a company that uses experience-based design. They will add vibrancy in Provo’s downtown,” said Scott Henderson, project manager for the construction of the new Provo City Hall.
McWhinney Development and Provo City will cooperatively develop an Exclusive Right to Negotiate and a Joint Development Agreement as the next steps in the project, according to David Walter, Redevelopment Division director.
Walter said for the next six months or so McWhinney and Provo will go through discussions, public meetings and hold charrettes about how the property should be developed.
McWhinney will analyze the property and the market. It also will remove any hazardous material from the existing City Hall building and demolish the structure after the city moves into the new City Hall, according to Walter.
“Our long-term goal is to re-energize this portion of Center Street,” Walter said.
Business owners across the street from the new development have been contacted and encouraged to enlarge or spruce up their business in the next few years if possible, according to Walter.
The proposed mixed-use development will have retail, residential, office and entertainment components. McWhinney will make a presentation to the Provo Municipal Council in the next few months.
The new city building should be completed in May of 2022. Offices will then be moved over the next month. After the old building is cleared, demolition is expected to begin, according to Henderson.