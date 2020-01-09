The Provo Planning Commission heard a request Wednesday for zone changes to allow microbreweries or brewpubs in downtown Provo.
Quinn Peterson, Downtown Neighborhood chairman and director of Provo Downtown Inc., requested the ordinance be amended to allow approval of restaurants with ancillary microbrewing as a permitted use in the SC3, DT1, and DT2 zones downtown.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor to approve the request and to forward it to the Provo Municipal Council with a recommendation to approve.
The DT1 and DT2 zones refer to areas in downtown Provo which include more than 75 restaurants from 600 South to 500 North and from 500 West to 100 East. The SC3 zone is for regional shopping center areas that are located close to freeways and major arterials like the Provo Towne Centre mall.
There are 15 restaurants in the DT1 and DT2 zones that currently serve alcohol. Microbreweries produce small amounts of specialty beer in independently owned establishments, most often in a family restaurant.
According to Peterson there are many state regulations that the restaurants or brewpubs would need to comply with. It is an expensive proposition and he does not believe that many would take on the brewing on site. However, there are some that would like to come into the area that would offer a high-end family restaurant ambiance while offering in-house craft beers.
Taverns and bars are a separate issue from the restaurants according to Bill Peperone, director of Development Services. He noted that Provo has two bars and a city ordinance will not allow any more. There is a monopoly with the two establishments.
Peperone added that competition in a fashion could help the two bars to upgrade.
As with any restaurant, a microbrewery or brewpub would be held to the same food to alcohol sales ratios.
“You have to eat on site and are required to order food with the alcohol,” Peperone said.
“I live in the Wells Fargo Bank Building,” said Rich Nelson, residential chairman of the downtown neighborhood. “I have to go to the Marriott Hotel to get a glass of wine. I am in full support of this.”
Joel Raker, president and CEO of Explore Utah Valley housed at the Utah Valley Convention Center, told the commission that brewpubs are a thing right now and conventioneers are looking for unique local eating and drinking opportunities.
All of Provo’s downtown restaurants are locally-owned, and no chain restaurants are located there, which provides the uniqueness that many conventions are looking for.
Raker said that Tuesday night John Garfield, manager of the Marriott Hotel, reported that 130 people were in his club/bar and they visited for quite a while.
“We need to offer visitors hospitality,” Raker said. “I support it and if done well, it can add to the community.”
Currently specialty beers and craft sodas are served in downtown restaurants but are not brewed on site, including at Communal, a popular eating establishment at 100 North and University Avenue that serves lagers, strong ale, pale ales and stout on their menu. Other restaurants serving crafted sodas and or beer include Black Sheep Cafe, Station 22, Peace on Earth, Mozz and more.
According to Marcus Draper with the Provo City Attorney’s Office, regardless of the city code, the restaurant must be licensed by the state.
The state requires and regulates yearly audits that require a percentage of alcohol to food sales. Currently, restaurants that sell alcohol cannot have more than 30% alcohol sales with 70% of their sales going to food purchases.
According to Peterson, if the sale of alcohol goes to 31%, the restaurant loses its license.
The discussion between the commissioners came down to the idea that it’s just a restaurant whether they brew in house and sell it or just sell it without brewing.
Commissioner Andrew Howard, before making the motion to approve, noted historically that Provo used to have a brewery in downtown and that the proceeds from the brewery helped to build the Provo Tabernacle, now the Provo City Center Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The idea of providing for microbreweries has floated throughout Provo for the past several years.
The Strap Tank Brewing Co. located in Springville and Lehi offers fresh brewed beers and handcrafted root beer flavors for sale. They are comparable to what Peterson is asking for in Provo.
Strap Tank was the first microbrewery of its kind in Utah County, now downtown Provo restaurant owners, and stakeholders would like to have an opportunity to have specialty on-site craft beers and sodas.
Strap Tank manager Stu Brown said owner Rick Salisbury has been well known in the Springville community. Salisbury was able to move his request through Springville’s Planning Commission quite smoothly, Brown added.
“It’s a family eatery not a bar,” Brown said. “People hear brewery and assume it’s a bar. This is a place where any member of the family can come and enjoy the food and company.”
Brown did say it took a little time educating the public that is wasn’t going to be anything more than what they said it would be.
“Early on we got a little bit of the negative,” Brown said. “They didn’t know who we were.”
Brown said they asked people to take a leap of faith and to come in and try the good food and atmosphere.
With many residents in the area being Latter-day Saints, whose beliefs adhere to the faith’s Word of Wisdom that counsels to abstain from “strong drinks” interpreted to include alcohol, Brown said there was some concern, but was soon alleviated.
“Now we have BYU coaches and senior (LDS) missionary couples coming in regularly,” Brown said.
When Strap Tank wanted to expand to Lehi, a few residents voiced questions to the Planning Commission during the meeting’s public hearing on the issue, but their concerns were mostly just to ensure the brewery was not near schools, parks or residential areas.
The plan proposed a sit-down restaurant and microbrewery located at 3525 N. Outlet Parkway in Lehi, in an existing planned community zone. This idea was not unlike the historical brewpubs in England that offered family food and a community gathering place for the whole family, according to Brown.
The Lehi Planning Commission approved.
According to http://craftbeer.com, craft brewers reached 12.7% of the total U.S. beer market in 2017. The retail dollar value from craft brewers was about $26 billion. More than 7,000 operated for some or all of 2018.
In 2014, independent craft brewers as defined by the Brewers Association consisted of 1,412 brewpubs, 1,871 microbreweries and 135 regional craft breweries.