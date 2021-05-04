Provo's annual Bike-to-Work Day is Wednesday with breakfast being served at several locations around the city. If you miss out, don’t put the brakes on there is a month full of biking activities to participate in.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will join other Provo City officials and BikeWalk Provo volunteers to thank local businesses for hosting breakfast stations for the bike-to-work event. She will be riding from station to station.
This year, 17 Provo businesses will host breakfast stations for participating riders from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday. Local bike shops also are participating at several stations by providing free bike safety checks.
“BikeWalk Provo plans Bike-to-Work Day with Provo City each year to show how easy and fun it can be to get to work by bike,” said BikeWalk Provo Executive Director Austin Taylor. “By biking to work today, Mayor Kaufusi is leading the city by example.”
US Census data shows that nearly 4,000 Provo citizens bike to work each day, however, Provo continues to encourage active transportation.
“Provo City is a healthy community by design — we’ve planned for and preserved active transportation facilities to encourage walking, biking or rolling,” Kaufusi said. “Not only have our citizens emphasized how important this is to their quality of life, but it also reduces traffic congestion, improves air quality and adds to our economic well-being.”
“Provo prides itself on our many active transportation options, including protected bike lanes, multi-use paths and sidewalks and trails,” Kaufusi added. “We remain dedicated to creating a connected network where all ages and abilities can navigate their community using safe walking and biking infrastructure.”
Employees and residents can visit breakfast stations all across the city, from Riverwoods’ Roxberry Juice Co. in the north to Ironton’s Beehive Catering in the south, and from Duncan Aviation in the west to Utah State Hospital in the east.
Bike-to-Work Day is just one of many events during Bike Month in May. A list of this year’s events can be found at provo.org/bikemonth.
One of those events will be held in conjunction with the first Friday Art Stroll in Downtown Provo from 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Downtown Provo Inc., which helps sponsor the event will be leaving limited edition stickers, designed by local artist Alex Vaughn, at each Art Stroll location.
Residents can get one by biking to the Art Stroll and showing their helmet or bike to an employee at the location. There is one per person, while supplies last.
The Provo Art Stroll is a self-guided art tour that takes place on the first Friday of every month in Downtown Provo.
Art Stroll maps can be found at every participating location in the Downtown Provo area.
Listed below are the breakfast stations for Wednesday.
Provo City Center – pancakes, juice, yup! Milk and water provided by Coke, free bike tune-ups by Mad Dog Cycles, and free bicycle registration.
Provo Recreation Center – Hruskas Kolaches.
Utah Valley Hospital – breakfast burritos, fruit cups and juice. Enter to win a free body composition test. And FREE bicycle safety checks from Gary's Bicycles.
Kneaders Bakery – cinnamon roll, and banana and milk chugs.
Beehive Catering – box breakfast with French toast, sausage, potatoes and a fried egg.
Fillings and Emulsions – Cuban meat pies and/or scones, Cuban coffee, and/or juice.
UTA Frontrunner – Gatorade bottles, granola bars, tangerines and apples
Macey's – fresh-made bagels from the bakery and fresh-squeezed orange juice from the produce department.
Great Basin Coffee Co. – free coffee and lite fare!
Days Family Market – donuts, bananas, mandarins, water.
Rodriguez & Rodriguez LLC – sandwiches, fruit, milk, yogurt, snacks, and juice or water.
Jamba Juice – smoothies.
Roxberry – smoothies.
Duncan Aviation – fuel your jets with our great breakfast surprise.
Nu Skin – It’s a downtown breakfast surprise!