A Provo woman is in custody after officials say she knowingly desecrated a dead human body for over five hours.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Provo City Police Department received reports of a drug overdose at America’s Best Inn and Suites on Tuesday. When officials arrived on scene, they discovered the man was beyond lifesaving measures and determined that he had been dead for some time.
Through the investigation, authorities were able to discover that another man and a woman had been staying at the hotel with the deceased man. Police were able to identify the woman as 21-year-old Francesca Delfina Farias-Swenson, according to arrest documents.
Farias-Swenson had not been the one to call dispatch, and it had been another guest at the hotel who had contacted police after she witnessed Farias-Swenson and the other man allegedly push the body into the hotel’s parking lot using a wheeled office chair.
Authorities also discovered that Farias-Swenson was allegedly taking pictures and videos of the man as he was overdosing and after he had died, according to the probable cause affidavit. A handful of the pictures and videos were also captioned “Vogue” or “Drugs kids.”
The images and videos were reported to have been captured the morning of the man’s death beginning just after 6:45 a.m. and continued until about noon. According to arrest documents, the final video recorded around noon shows beginning stages of decomposition, indicating the man in the video had been dead for some time.
Farias-Swenson and the man she was with also allegedly removed evidence of the overdose by flushing illegal substances in or hiding them in the water tank of the toilet.
Through further investigation, police discovered Farias-Swenson made 34 phone calls, FaceTime video and Facebook Messenger Calls from 4:47 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. None of these calls were to emergency services. Provo Police officers received a call at 12:42 p.m. from a concerned citizen who alleged that Farias-Swenson had been distributing images of the deceased man.
Officials interviewed Farias-Swenson on Thursday. Farias-Swenson allegedly told police she had no regrets about not calling dispatch when a colleague was having a medical emergency, stating she was at peace, according to the probable cause statement.
Farias-Swenson was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a dead human body, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $8,930 bail.