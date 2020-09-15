A Provo man is facing a slew of felony charges after authorities allege he attempted to take $10 from a woman at knifepoint.
Police responded to reports of an assault in Provo Tuesday morning. Authorities met with two individuals who identified their alleged assailant as 39-year-old Casey Dwayne Campbell of Provo, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The reporting parties stated one of them had recorded the incident with her phone, which was mostly audio. In the recording, Campbell is allegedly heard threatening to kill the woman because she had witnessed the incident and tried to help the other woman involved.
In the recording, Campbell allegedly confirms he had a knife and reportedly threatens to used the knife to kill the witness and pop the other woman’s eyeballs out.
The woman told police Campbell accused her of stealing $10 from him and allegedly began kicking her, which is heard on the recording. Police reported the woman was walking with a limp, and emergency medical technicians were called to the scene to administer medical care.
During the physical altercation, Campbell allegedly tried to get into her pockets to take $10 while holding the knife against her. It was at about that time that the other woman arrived and started recording to incident on her phone.
The witness told authorities Campbell turned to her and threatened to kill her, holding the knife to her neck. Police reported no visible injuries.
The witness further stated Campbell turned to the other woman and began to yell at her again before turning to the witness and swinging the knife down at her, striking her phone and breaking the screen. The force of the contact caused the witness to lose her grip on the phone, which fell to the ground.
The witness reported she did not know if Campbell was attempting to stab her or her phone.
Authorities searched the area and reportedly located Campbell at 50 S. University Avenue with a knife in his hand. Officers detained Campbell.
Campbell allegedly denied the allegations, telling police the two women attacked him. Police discovered there was an active protective order in place between Campbell and the woman he had allegedly initially assaulted for $10, with the woman identified as the protected party.
Campbell was placed under arrest. During a search of his person, police allegedly discovered a small bag of white, crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as “dab,” which are concentrated doses of cannabis.
Campbell was arrested under suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery involving a weapon, two third-degree felony county of aggravated assault, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class A misdemeanor threat of violence, class A misdemeanor violation of a protective order, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.