Provo officials arrested three Salt Lake County residents after they were allegedly involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a stolen vehicle.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, 41-year-old Brian Russel Sandoval of Midvale, 34-year-old Jaclyn Kay Allred of Salt Lake City and 42-year-old Daniel Shoell of West Valley City were riding in a gold Honda Civic that was involved in a road rage incident in Provo on Saturday.
The incident involved three vehicles in the area of 500 N and Geneva Road in Provo between the Honda Civic, a red Chevrolet Cobalt and a Chrysler 300. After the Honda “rammed” the rear end of the Chevrolet with its front, the driver of the Chevrolet had his brother come to the scene of the collision.
Once the brother arrived, Sandoval exited the Honda and an argument began between him and the driver of the Chevrolet’s brother. An altercation ensued after the driver of the Chevrolet also exited his vehicle before fleeing the scene with his brother in the Chrysler.
As the vehicle was leaving, Sandoval punched the back window of the Chrysler, leaving a hole, according to the probable cause affidavit. The Chevrolet was left undamaged and unoccupied at the scene of the accident after the driver and his brother fled.
Sandoval then allegedly entered the Honda once more with Shoell while Allred got into the Chevrolet. Both cars were taken from the scene of the collision. According to arrest documents, Allred then drove the car to meet with Sandoval and Shoell in another area of town.
A residential doorbell camera shows Allred allegedly driving the stolen Chevrolet while Sandoval and Shoell are in the Honda.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered Allred and Shoell standing next to the stolen vehicle as Shoell was changing a tire on the Chevrolet. Police ordered both suspects, at gunpoint, to lay on the ground. Allred ignored officers’ commands and walked to the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle before police forced her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs.
When authorities asked her to identify herself, Allred gave officials a different name, date of birth and social security number, which was later found to be the personal information of one of her family members.
During an interview with Shoell, the suspect told police after the altercation he got into the Honda with no knowledge of where Allred had gone and only knew about the Chevrolet being stolen when Allred pulled up to his location with the vehicle. Police found that Shoell is currently on federal probation.
Authorities later found Sandoval hiding in the shed of a nearby backyard and took him into custody. He allegedly told police he hid in the shed because he saw officials arriving and knew he had outstanding warrants. Sandoval had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest, including first-degree felony aggravated burglary, third-degree felony criminal nonsupport and class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Sandoval is now facing new potential charges for second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass, class B misdemeanor inference with an arresting officer. He is currently being held in Utah County Jail on over $50,000 bail.
Allred was also taken to Utah County Jail under suspicion of second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, class A misdemeanor giving false personal information with the intent to be another person, and class B misdemeanor inference with an arresting officer. Shoell was taken in custody under suspicion of a single charge: second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle.