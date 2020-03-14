Touted as one of the safest cities in America, Provo still has a way to go to have a police department that meets personnel needs, according to Chief Rich Ferguson.
On Tuesday, Ferguson presented his wish list to the Municipal Council. The police department has 115 sworn police officers with 35 non-sworn personnel.
According to a 2012 outside study on the Police Department, the recommendation was to have one officer per 1,000 residents. They would need five or six more officers to meet that, Ferguson said.
Ferguson is requesting about $1.3 million dollars for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The breakdown includes the following:
- Officer positions: $697,00 ($150,000 per officer for the first year; Provo School District would pay half of one officer’s pay; year two would be about $400,000.
- Operations: Officer car data, $108,405 (an increase of $58,409); overtime budget, $220,000 (an increase of $21,739 yearly); equipment budget, $250,000 (an increase of $175,000 yearly).
- Portable radios: $223,125 (spread out over three years at $74,375).
- Auxiliary vehicle storage building, $95,000.
Ferguson said his department is committed to keeping schools safe and reported that each high school, junior high and middle school in the district has an assigned officer.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth queried as to what kinds of crimes were being committed in a middle school that it would need a full-time officer.
“Sexting, pornography, theft, fights, a lot of things happened,” Ferguson said. “They’re like small cities.”
Ferguson reported that over the past year his special operations division had collected 65 pounds of heroin, 285.5 pounds of meth, 33.5 pounds of cocaine, 495 pounds of marijuana, and cash totaling 524,908 for a total street value of about $2.2 million.
Provo’s Police Department has an active community policing program and Ferguson said every one of the 34 districted neighborhoods in the city has an officer or two assigned to it.
He also said they are working with a growing homeless population. “Most of them are coming out of Salt Lake City,” Ferguson added.
“Last year we added seven new police officers and we are still down a couple of officers,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also needs at least two new canines. The department has four — two apprehension dogs and two bomb sniffing dogs — but two are reaching 7 years old and are hitting retirement age.
Ferguson said each dog is worth $10,000.
There are four animal control officers that handle everything from rattlesnakes to rabid raccoons, Ferguson added.
The department has also joined with the FBI in a cyber crimes unit. Ferguson indicated that cyber policing is very much a part of the area's future.
Talking to the council, Ferguson said, “We need your help to bring back the mobility of the police.”
In all, the Police Department has 19 special teams from search and rescue to drones.