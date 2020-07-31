After weeks of investigation, the Provo City Police Department arrested a local man Friday in connection to a home burglary that occurred earlier this month.
Officers responded to a Provo resident on July 14 after receiving reports of a delayed residential burglary. The homeowners told authorities that when they woke up that morning, his backdoor and basement door were both open and one of their cellphones was lying on the ground near the back fence where the gate had been opened.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, one of the members of the family told police she had awoken around 2 a.m. to someone walking around the hallway outside her bedroom using a cellphone flashlight. Thinking it was someone in the family, she went back to sleep. Other members of the family advised that it was not them and it was likely the suspect.
Later that day, officers were called to another home where residents had discovered a screen on the garage window had been sliced and removed. Fingerprints were found on the garage window where the suspect had tried to gain entry by attempting to push the glass open but was unable to enter because the windows had been locked.
Both homes shared a gate between their backyards.
That same day, officials were called to several other homes in the same neighborhood when residents discovered someone had tried to enter their homes by cutting and removing their window screen and attempting to open their windows, according to arrest documents.
Fingerprints were obtained from several of the homes and run through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System at the Provo Police Department.
On July 15, police were once again called to the same neighborhood where they received reports of a man inside a residence at around 2:30 a.m. The man was standing next to the homeowners while they slept, according to the probable cause affidavit. The homeowner told police he saw the man, who fled the area after taking his wallet.
During the investigation, police discovered more fingerprints, which were uploaded to the Automated Fingerprint Identification System database for identification.
Authorities received a positive hit on the fingerprints from four of the homes Wednesday, indicating that they all belonged to the same person and identifying that person as 23-year-old Jose Manuel Mendez-Villatoro of Provo.
Police sent a request to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a visual comparison to the latent prints. The comparison results indicated the prints matched Mendez-Villatoro with three separate fingers and several hit, according to arrest documents.
On Thursday, authorities learned Mendez-Villatoro had moved to the area only 30 days prior, and his new residence was near the location of additional home burglary attempts with a similar method of operation, including a burglary on July 25.
According to the probable cause statement, Mendez-Villatoro made an unlawful entry through the backdoor of a residence in northeast Provo where he allegedly took a purse with $30 in cash, identification cards and several bank cards. While inside the home, the homeowner confronted Mendez-Villatoro who was holding a kitchen knife in his hand.
Mendez-Villatoro allegedly told the homeowner he “did not want any trouble” and asked the resident to “not go for the phone.” The homeowner told police he raised his hands and backed away from Mendez-Villatoro, who allegedly left the residence using the backdoor before fleeing on foot.
Authorities transported Mendez-Villatoro to the Provo City Police Department for an interview Thursday. During the interview, Mendez-Villatoro allegedly told officials he had committed the burglaries and attempted to enter several more homes.
He also allegedly provided police with the locations of several stolen bank cards, identification cards, computers and wallets he had obtained during the burglaries as well as the clothes he was seen in during the burglaries and the knife he had used when confronted by a homeowner.
Mendez-Villatoro allegedly told police he had no intention of hurting anyone.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail on $40,030 bail under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and class B misdemeanor theft.