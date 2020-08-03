Officers with the Provo City Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired at the Missionary Training Center in Provo early Monday morning.
According to a statement by Provo police, authorities are looking for the driver of a white SUV who reportedly fired several rounds at the main security booth at the Missionary Training Center on 900 East. This occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
No injuries were reported after the early-morning shots.
In March, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced missionaries would not longer report to a physical Missionary Training Center building but instead receive online training in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amount missionaries.
The initial announcement included the locations in Provo and in Preston, England.
"We believe this temporary virtual training program will help to prepare missionaries for the field while minimizing risks related to communicable disease,” the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a letter released in March. “Each missionary will receive specific information regarding the length of training, schedules, and other logistics as his or her starting date approaches."
Since that announcement, the Missionary Training Center in Provo, which had about 1,100 missionaries in training in March, has been temporarily closed. Shortly after, the church expanded these previsions to all missionary training center locations.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Campbell with Provo Police at rcampbell@provo.org or 801-852-7315.
More information will be published as it becomes available.