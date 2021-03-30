The No. 1 goal for Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson for the coming fiscal year is to get more officers.
On Tuesday, Ferguson presented his goals and objectives for the coming fiscal year 2021 to the Provo Municipal Council. He also looked out four years into the future in evaluating the coming needs of the department.
Ferguson told the council the estimated population of Provo by 2025 would be 143,500 and that does not include the day swell of workers coming into the city.
To keep the community safe and the expanded airport covered, Ferguson said he needs nine new officers. Three officers would go directly to patrol, one to detectives and five as a specifically trained unit to be housed at the Provo Municipal Airport.
“With the population growth, our officers are stretched thin,” Ferguson said.
Safety for his officers is also of great concern to the chief. There are, on average, 30 assaults on police officers each year in Provo, according to Ferguson.
“In the past year and a half, we have had officer-involved shootings, one died,” Ferguson said.
He noted that just six weeks ago, three officers were shot at multiple times. One officer, Officer John Oseguera, a two-year veteran with the Provo Police Department, was shot twice in his lower extremities during a shootout with a suspect.
Ferguson reported he is doing well, but it will take another six months to fully recover.
“The Police Department is helping the city achieve goals in the general plan,” Ferguson noted.
“We are in the 95th percentile for lowest crime rate among cities exceeding 50,000,” Ferguson reported.
While crimes like murder remain low, there are crimes in Provo that are rising that affect the quality of life for residents, Ferguson said.
The top five crimes that affect the quality of life for residents include: vehicle theft, burglary, criminal mischief, vehicle burglary and bicycle theft.
Ferguson particularly noted that vehicle burglary had risen substantially.
“We want to create a community where youth and families reject gangs,” Ferguson said. “We are having success through our school resource officers.”
Ferguson said while the gang activity is relatively low for the size of Provo’s population, there are still gangs here, and he wants to be proactive on keeping them at bay.
Several objectives for the coming fiscal year were presented by Ferguson including proactive partnerships with neighboring jurisdictions and holding weekly meetings with citizens and community leaders.
It is Provo Police Department’s policy through its community policing program, to assign two officers to each of the 34 neighborhoods. They will stay assigned to those areas for the duration of their stay at the department.
One of Ferguson’s concerns early on during the COVID-19 pandemic was the lack of preparedness for such an event, or for natural or man-made disasters. In contacting several other police departments, he found it was the same lack of preparedness for any department he called.
Along with his desire to be more prepared, Ferguson noted that 23 officers had COVID during 2020.
The chief would like to improve surveillance monitoring of crime. “We have a very robust drone team,” Ferguson added.
The department has 19 hybrid vehicles, and Ferguson said he intends to continue those hybrid acquisitions.
“They save between $3,000 and $4,000 a year in fuel,” Ferguson said.
In closing his presentation, Ferguson noted there also has been a substantial increase in 911 calls, which reflects to population growth.
The city council has until the second council meeting in June to approve the 2020-2021 fiscal budget. It becomes effective July 1.