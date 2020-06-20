What happened in the death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and other recent incidents, has residents of Provo seeking more dialogue and changes to their police department.
In an effort to build mutual understanding and to explore avenues of improvement, the Provo Police Department has been reaching out to the community.
Police Chief Rich Ferguson has been meeting this week one-on-one with individuals in what he is calling “CommUNITY Conversations.” The results, Ferguson said, have been informative and productive.
“This was open to Provo residents only. I did not invite the press or elected officials,” Ferguson said. “I wanted this to be authentic from me and my command staff.”
Ferguson added, “People have questions, some who may be hurting or suspicious. I want them to have an opportunity to talk about their police department.”
Residents have had a lot of questions on policies, procedures, hiring, what causes officers to be fired, and what training Provo offers it officers.
In particular, residents want to know if what happened to George Floyd, could happen here, Ferguson noted.
“George Floyd is a big deal,” Ferguson said. “He should still be alive.”
He said the public is seeking to give input and answers.
“I haven’t had any hard demands (from the public),” Ferguson said, but I have been challenged to do more, which we accept.”
The discussions have opened up dialogue about what residents would like to see. The concern for Ferguson is there are only so many hours in a day. Also, residents may not be aware of what is required of an officer as far as training.
Provo police officers receive up to 80 hours of mandatory training each year, they are mandated to have 40 hours. The training is on everything from use of force to training on recognizing and working with those who have mental health concerns, according to Ferguson.
De-funding movement
“When you talk about de-funding police, 90% of my budget is for personnel,” Ferguson said. “When you say de-fund police, the first thing I think of is, ‘Who do I release?’ ”
Ferguson noted that officers are responding to more than 80,000 calls a year and each of them carrying a heavy load. He is concerned about burdening them even more.
“They have families,” Ferguson said. “We push that families come first, and we have to take care of our families, that’s our support system.”
The Provo Police Department is currently at 116 officers, according to Ferguson. Statistics on the percentage of officers per population indicate Provo should have up to five more officers for the population of Provo.
This does not mean that police are not working with other agencies and organizations to get help to residents in need or crisis.
Sgt. Sam Sorensen, with the Community Oriented Policing team wants Provo residents to know the department works closely with groups like Wasatch Behavorial Health, particularly.
“It’s exciting for us, they’ve gone mobile with their crisis outreach team,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen noted the great collaborative effort and cooperation the COP has with Wasatch and other organizations to help with those in crisis over drug addiction and mental health.
The COP meet once a week with Wasatch to discuss issues and for training. Sorensen said the COP team also works with the Food and Care Coalition, Community Action and Food Bank, Centro Hispano and Provo housing.
“They give us the process and they give us guidelines on how to help those in crisis,” Sorensen said. “There are certain people police are in contact with (all the time) because they are in crisis.
Sorensen noted the police are working with as many agencies as they can, but must do some of the community outreach because other non-profits and organizations have been de-funded themselves.
Policing Provo
When questioned about whether something like the George Floyd death could happen in Provo, Ferguson said no.
“We’ve never taught a choke hold,” Ferguson said. “About 20 years ago we used to use a carotid hold like the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) uses. About 20 years ago we stopped teaching that.”
Ferguson did say a carotid hold is a last resort to stop someone fighting back before a weapon would be used.
Even at that, police officers in Provo do not want to be counted in the same mix of police that handled George Floyd.
Master Officer Austin Williams understands the trust level residents place on the shoulders of the police.
“We should be held to a higher standard,” Williams said.
He said that officers want to matter and been seen as individuals. Williams did say he and others have received great support from the public.
“I love our department,” Williams said. “We have to ask not ‘who is right, but what is right’.”
Ferguson added that when it comes to the freedom of speech, the department treats that with respect.
“Our duty is to protect peaceful protests,” Ferguson said.
Meet the officers
Officer Mana Semo, originally from American Samoa, is a patrol officer. He got a degree in business but he found that it wasn’t the right fit for him. He became a juvenile probation officer and found that every day he was getting new opportunities to serve.
Now Semo is assigned to the Maeser neighborhood and enjoys the connections he is building with the people there. He says that is important.
“We have a lot of guys who ask for a particular officer,” Semo said. He believes it is because they are building trust with the community.
Every police officer when they join the force is given an assigned neighborhood. There are 34 neighborhoods in Provo and each are split into three areas with police assigned to each area. According to Ferguson, the officer keeps that neighborhood for the entire time they are on the force to keep consistency and build communication and trust.
Officer Kevin Fernandez’ family comes from Mexico City. He grew up in Southern California, but graduated from Provo High. He was a trainer at Vivint prior to joining the department and said that is where he learned how to work with people and to de-escalate discussions and bring them back to a common ground.
Fernandez said you always have to be ready when you are called out because you never know what you may come up against.
“I feel like the calls we go to are opposite of what we expect,” Fernandez said. “I get a game plan, and it can be completely different from what was reported.”
“At times I fear for my safety,” Fernandez said. “When I put my uniform on, I know I am 100% willing to give my life for people in crisis.”
Ferguson said there is a change right now in how the public is viewing officers because of incidents around the country.
“Maybe American police officers are getting to feel like a Vietnam veteran,” Ferguson said. “How they felt when the country turned on them, and they still fought for the country. It took them 40 years to be validated.”
As a new recruit, Isaac Asiata says he is ready and excited to serve. Asiata grew up in Spanish Fork, graduated from the University of Utah and retired last year as an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins.
“This job came around, and it fit my morals and my standards,” Asiata said. “I have been assigned to the Provo Bay neighborhood which takes in the Boulders housing complex.
“I love working with people,” Asiata said. “My self fulfillment as an officer is that I get an opportunity to help people.”
Fernandez added, “We want to build these relationships. I see Provo as my family. Stop and have a conversation with us.”
Sorensen agreed, “Our community has been great to us.”
“The trust we enjoy with our citizens is most valuable as we continue to serve the community,” Ferguson said.
To learn more about all the community outreach programs and community-oriented activities the police department offers, visit the Provo Police Department Facebook page.