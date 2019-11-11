Provo Police Department Patrol Officers located Jordana Murray, 23, and 7-year-old Victor Rosas-Mendoza. They are in good health and Victor will be reunited with his mother soon.
Provo Police were searching for the two who went missing and police were seeking a welfare check on Murray and Rosas-Mendoza.
They were reported missing Sunday evening, according to Sgt. Nisha King.
Murray was babysitting Rosas-Mendoza and had made arrangements to meet the mother to return the 7-year-old. They never showed up, according to King.
“We don’t believe at this point they are endangered,” King said. “We are considering it an over-due babysitting situation.”
King said the police are hoping Murray sees this information and will contact them.