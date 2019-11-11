Provo Police are trying to locate and check welfare on Jordana Murray, 37, and 7-year-old Victor Rosas-Mendoza.
They were reported missing Sunday evening, according to Sgt. Nisha King.
Murray was babysitting Rosas-Mendoza and had made arrangements to meet the mother to return the 7-year-old. They never showed up, according to King.
“We don’t believe at this point they are endangered,” King said. “We are considering it an over-due babysitting situation.”
King said the police are hoping Murray sees this information and will contact them.
If you know where either of them are located, please contact Detective Dupaix either by phone (801) 852-6210 or by email at ndupaix@provo.org.