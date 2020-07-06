Hundreds of homes in Provo are expected to be without power for a number of hours early Monday afternoon.
According to Provo Power, Utah’s largest publicly-owned power company established in 1940, the outage affects Lakeview neighborhoods west of the freeway and isn’t expected to be restored until about 6 p.m.
The outage stems for the underground power lines being dug up around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Crews reported to the area of 620 North to repair the lines.
Provo Power customers can call (801) 852-6000 to report an outage using the automated phone system. Details customers provide are recorded in the company’s Outage Management System.
More information will be published as it becomes available.