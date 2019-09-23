More than 240 homes in the Provo Grandview neighborhood will be without power for the next 24 hours due to a dump truck hitting communication wires and then toppling more than eight electric poles, according to Provo Power.
The dump truck had its bed up and pulled the wires, according Kat Linford, Provo Power spokeswoman.
The Grandview area includes 1300 West and 1600 North. Crews will be working from south to north to restore power, according to Linford.
"We have clarified with the Fire Department that there is not an evacuation order in place. However, the power will be out for up to 24 hours in some of the affected areas, so you may choose to leave your home if you deem it necessary," Linford said. "If you choose to stay, please stay clear of all construction and equipment so that we can get the work done as quickly as possible."
Linford said they are hoping to get power restored tonight to at least a portion of the houses.
Linford also shared information concerning food and freezers during the outage:
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.
- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened.
- A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.
- Buy dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should keep an 18 cubic foot, fully stocked freezer cold for two days.
- If you plan to eat refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs while they are still at safe temperatures, it is important that each item is thoroughly cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature to ensure that any foodborne bacteria that may be present are destroyed. However, if at any point the food was above 40º F for two hours or more (or one hour if temperatures are above 90 º F) - discard it.
More information will be added as it is made available.