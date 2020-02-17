In preparation for the drafting and approval of Provo’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, each department has been asked to give a presentation to the municipal council. This Tuesday is the Public Works Department’s turn.
The two biggest discussions on the budget presentation will be the status of the waste water treatment plant renovation, which will take about three years to complete, and the Provo Municipal Airport, which slated to be complete in fall 2021.
“The Department of Environmental Quality gave us a variance (lengthened time) to complete the new standards for treatment centers,” Decker said.
The airport will include a new terminal featuring four gates rather than the current one gate and will also offer other amenities and potentially more airlines to provide service from Provo.
Rumors of negotiations with several airlines have floated amidst the growth of the terminal. With the new gates the airport will be able to handle up to 22 commercial flights a day.
The presentation, by department director Dave Decker, is the first on the list of a busy day for the municipal council, which also includes more discussion on land use changes to allow ancillary breweries in restaurants in the downtown and shopping center zones.
In addition to identifying Public Work’s priorities, needs, wants and potential costs, Decker’s presentation is set to address the following questions:
- What is your department/division doing to help the city achieve the goals listed in the General Plan Implementation section (chapter 9 of the General Plan) or any other relevant goal of the department?
- Are there goals and objectives in the General Plan where you feel like you could do more if given more budget? If so, what are they?
- Do you see important needs being unfunded or underfunded in your department currently?
- If you received supplemental money last year, what did you do with those dollars? How did those dollars make it easier to achieve your department/division goals?
- If you were asked to recommend reductions to your department budget of 5%, how would you go about deciding what your recommendation would be? What process would you follow in your department to reach a recommendation?
- Are there other requests related to fiscal year 2021 budget you’d like to bring before the Council?
Decker said he will be talking about the five-year capital improvement projects timeline, utilities fee increases and a variety of other items.
“The budget takes about six months to complete,” Decker said. The process began in January.
With the mild winter in the valley, but ahead-of-prediction mountain snow pack, Decker said the next big thing he is concerned about after the treatment plant and the airport is the spring runoff in the mountains and the city’s watersheds.
Residents who would like to hear and see the full budget presentation can tune in at 1 p.m. Tuesday on YouTube and search for Provo work session – live.