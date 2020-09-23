It has been nearly eight years since the Provo Rec Center opened its doors. Now, for the first time, it is being honored as the Best in the State.
While the Provo Rec Center has received several accolades and first-place recognitions up to the national level, it has never been recognized as the best in Utah.
The selection from the Best In State Committee was not solicited, according to Doug Robins, Parks and Recreation assistant director. The group’s focus is to look at the services an organization provides. Best in Utah representatives came to Provo to see these services for themselves.
“Parks and Recreation has been recognized as the nation’s most successful municipal recreation center by renowned industry professionals,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, “and the community usage rate is equally impressive with 25,000 members — that’s one out of every four — of our citizens.”
Kaufusi also praised the high self-sufficiency of Provo’s Parks and Recreation Department when so many other such departments require far greater funding beyond their own revenue generation than Provo’s department.
“Provo Parks and Recreation has found a unique balance of high use and revenues to minimize the department needs for limited city funds,” said Scott Henderson, Provo Parks and Recreation director. “Budgets and funding requests are prepared with an efficiency perspective, with care to accurately justify requests through the lens of sustainable business principles.”
The rec center has operated in the black almost since it opened. The department has been able to save money for the facilities and even turn back up to $500,000 to the city coffers.
“We offer a diverse offering from trails to the ice arena, the Covey Center for the Arts, parks and more,” Robins said. “We have a comprehensive offering.”
Robins said they found out they were receiving the recognition in August, but were recognized officially by the Municipal Council in their last meeting Sept. 8.
“We work really hard to provide world-class facilities and programs,” Robins said. “We’ve recently gone through accreditation with the National Parks and Recreation Committee. It was a full comprehensive third-party review. We have been told we will be getting awarded full accreditation in October.”
Robins said not only is the department working harder but it is showing it can deliver.
When it comes to the rec center, it has delivered some new amenities that show the department is continuing to up Provo’s recreation game.
Bryce Merrill , manager of the Provo Rec Center, said residents will enjoy some of the new features.
The pools now have a Ninja Cross Course that offers different obstacles as swimmers seek to get from one side to the other of the pool.
“It is similar to the TV show American Ninja Warrior in the competition pool,” Robins said. “The system takes one minute to put in place and changes the competition pool to a leisure swimming pool. It takes up four lanes and costs about $200,000.”
Merrill added, “We’ve seen constant investment and we think we’ll be OK in a post-COVID world.”
There also have been operational changes to accommodate the concern over COVID-19. That includes counters that monitor the capacity and flow of patrons in and out.
Merrill said the popularity of the Parks and Recreation offerings continues to bring patrons old and new back many times.
“We have 25,000 members that can gain access to outdoor and indoor activities,” Merrill said. “There are 140 Zumba and High Fitness classes a week. And even while the seniors meals program is closed due to COVID-19, we offer our seniors curbside pick-up lunches. This group has doubled in size.”
Merrill said the rec center is still able to provide classes and services while patrons socially distance.
One of the latest upgrades still in process is work on the three basketball courts. In the coming days, the city will be talking more about this investment and the partnerships formed, but for now, Merrill said, staff is just getting prepared for the next level of basketball fun.