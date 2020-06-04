Provo Recreation has taken a conservative approach since the change to yellow (low-risk phase) in the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re looking at additional opportunities that make the most sense in the low restrictions,” Provo Recreation Facility Manager Bryce Merrill said. “I think we’ll continue to see a focus on individual sports early in the process before moving to more traditional sports later this summer or fall.”
Merrill said swim lessons and swim teams have been able to resume. As the summer progresses the other programs — sports camps, tennis, youth baseball, cross country, soccer, flag football, softball and ultimate Frisbee — will be added. Merrill said Provo Recreation annually offers 14 different sports programs, 12 of which are running on a new season timeline. During an average summer there are around 4,000 participants in Provo Recreation sports.
“There is still a very restricted offering of senior programs and other programs geared toward high-risk populations, but we’re working hard to find virtual solutions that will fill the gap for these valued residents,” Merrill said.
The Provo pool has resumed as well under careful scrutiny of the recreation staff.
“Leisure swim pools opened on schedule this summer with lower capacities and spread out deck space,” Merrill said. “We've improved our symptom and temperature checking stations, and we've continued to use increased staffing levels to ensure sanitizing and routine cleaning to keep our members safe.
“Obviously this is a partnership and we expect our patrons, with fewer people in the facility, to do their best to maintain social distancing, to avoid large groups and congregating on the decks, and to make the best decision for their health while they're in the facility.”
The Provo Rec Center — which was built in 2013 — re-opened under moderate restrictions on May 5.
“We started with about 30% of our regular traffic,” Merrill said. “In the weeks since then, we've slowly increased to about 75% of our regular traffic. We're glad many people have the chance to come and enjoy the facility again, but also understand that many are making the choice to stay home at this point.”
Membership fees have been adjusted for Provo Rec Center patrons.
"We were able to give everyone, in addition to the seven weeks of closure, an additional two to three weeks before resuming membership fees to give each of them a chance to figure out their new personal schedules and how they'll work the recreation facility into their daily routine,” Merrill said.
Provo Recreation employs 27 season staff and two full-time staffers that help with summer sports. The Recreation Center employs just over 400 part-time and season staff for aquatics, fitness and facility operations each summer.