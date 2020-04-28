When Provo neighborhoods have a zone change request or new development being presented for their neighborhood, they are required to hold a meeting. That is not possible with the current world pandemic.
During the April 21 Municipal Council meeting, Karen Tapahe, director of the Neighborhood Program, presented a new and more efficient way to get information to the planning commission and council.
The city is having to look at other ways of letting residents voice their opinions or concerns on the land use issues, according to Tapahe.
“Currently there must be a neighborhood meeting called by the chairman,” Tapahe said. “The chair gathers information from the neighbors and then they submit a report to the Planning Commission and council.”
Tapahe said the challenge right now is that it is hard to reach out and get a bunch of people to come to a meeting when they aren’t supposed to be meeting in large groups at all.
The meetings also tend to cover more than the actual point of discussion, Tapahe added.
“The focus sometimes shifts from zoning to something else and they get off track,” Tapahe said.
The answer to these issues, particularly during self-quarantining is to have residents put their concerns and information on Open City Hall, an online public engagement platform already established to provide information to the council.
“We can gather the information and put it with the application (either zoning or new development) and get it directly to the commission,” Tapahe said.
Tapahe added, “Not everyone is oriented to doing things online but we will include links to the city codes for zone guidelines as well as photos and renderings.”
Open City Hall also will provide information on the status of where the project is in the process.
“This is an unbiased presentation,” Tapahe said. “All comments will be transparent. This also relieves the burden on the neighborhood chairs.”
Council member Shannon Ellsworth said, “It seems like a more organized way to gather information and (be) more consistent. There are 34 neighborhoods and not a lot of consistency.”
Tapahe said that since information will come directly to the city there will not be need for presentations to the council because the information will already be in their packets, thus saving the council time.
The idea is one that could be adapted not just during the COVID-19 issues but beyond, Tapahe said.
Provo residents wishing participate online may visit https://opencityhall.provo.org.