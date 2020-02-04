The Provo Municipal Council called for more information gathering on Jan. 21 to determine whether land use ordinances should be changed to allow brew pubs in downtown Provo.
The call for a survey was made after the council’s first hearing on an application from Downtown Provo, Inc. The application requests allowing restaurants with ancillary microbrewing as a permitted use in the regional shopping center, general downtown and downtown core zones.
The public response to the survey, which is collecting answers and comments until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 has been overwhelming, according to Karen Tapahe, community relations coordinator for the Provo Municipal Council.
The survey launched on Open City Hall, the online public engagement platform used by the council, on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31.
“Within four days, more than 1,100 people had viewed the topic and 860 people had taken the survey,” Tapahe said in a press release. “This is by far the topic with the most participation on the Open City Hall site.”
Responses so far show that about 90% of survey participants support the ordinance amendment and 88% would visit a restaurant in Provo that brews its own beer if the amendment passes. Around 9% said they were not supportive of the amendment.
Councilman David Harding, was one who wanted more citizen input and research done on the matter. He was not aware of the current results but said he had received messages regarding the survey.
“I received emails concerned it wasn’t scientific,” Harding said. “I don’t want to give the impression we think it’s representative (of the entire community). I don’t expect we’ll issue a scientific survey.”
Survey participants have also weighed in on issues important to Provo residents, the potential impact of allowing this type of restaurant and concerns regarding alcohol abuse.
Comments left on the survey anonymously include more than 300 written opinions, the majority of which are much like those listed below.
“I don't drink. And I'm very concerned with public safety. But neither of these is a factor to me. I do not feel Provo is a very business friendly environment. Having a morality test for businesses doesn't help. And we need to be more friendly to businesses and the personal choices people make. I'd likely frequent such a business, even though I don't drink. They often have good food. I'm disappointed that this is even an issue.”
“Please defer to our public safety authorities and those who have experience with this sort of establishment. Much of the opposition seems to come from people who are just opposed to alcohol in general and don't have concerns specific to this type of business.”
“It doesn’t seem like it would really make a difference considering alcohol is already served at restaurants. If there were any differences it would be that more steps of the businesses processes would happen in Provo therefore keeping more money in Provo. The changes in alcohol consumption will likely be unnoticeable to the public. If nothing else, this change would signal to other businesses that Provo is ready and willing to work together with businesses and the community to come to a compromise that works for everyone.”
“We really appreciate having the public weigh in on issues coming before the Council and I’m impressed with the number of people taking the time to fill out the survey and add their comments," Tapahe said.
For those who haven’t already taken the survey, it will be available at http://OpenCityHall.provo.org.
The council will hear this item again at the Feb. 18 meeting after receiving the results of the survey, as well as additional research provided by staff.