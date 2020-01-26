Provo’s Boxcar Gallery and Studios is heading to Salt Lake City this month. The doors are locked and proprietors are packing.
Seven artists at the studios were invited to go with the business partners who ran the place, but it looks like the other tenants in the building are staying in Provo, according to Jake Buntjer. Buntjer, who founded the underground art gallery and performance venue in south Provo in 2016, will be joined by Jerid Hensley, the business partner who joined Boxcar last year.
“It is with absolute mixed emotions that I announce the closure of The Boxcar Studios here in Provo,” the partners posted on Facebook last week. “Over the last four years, there has been an abundance of memories and friendships created within these walls. Magic, truly, best describes the overall rise of this project. As a community, we leaned forward together and found the common desire for human interaction and kindness. It’s from that place that the magic was able to blossom and it became real in the hearts and memories of those involved.”
Buntjer is a set designer and installation artist who began the business as a way of getting off the street. He says he was living out of his car and at his parents when he had his kids after a divorce. He saw a “for lease” sign on the front of the building on 500 South. “I came to the back and saw this big warehouse. It was just wet and the ceiling was dripping... but it was empty and it had potential.”
The owners agreed to let him live and work in the building in exchange for labor. He said he cleared a room of tires, turned a car repair shop into a stage and created seven studio spaces. He also sublet what became retail spaces for an antique shop, tattoo parlour and coffee shop, Rugged Grounds. He says he subsidized the retailers’ rent with what he made in set design and at events — the latter not being much with the accessible ticket price of $5-$12 entry. He says he rented to others whose visions of art and community would add to the “magic” he wanted to create.
The studios were full of found objects, found artists and found dreams, and though Buntjer says he loved having the studio-retail endeavor in Provo, he doesn’t think recreating that magic can only be done there. Much like guerilla art, his installation/space creation is specific to a space but the ability to create art in a space is not contingent on a particular location. He also said, “There is no reason to be the only show in town, “and that Velour and Third Space, other small counterculture art venues in Provo, are doing inspiring work.
Although the transient nature of the art and his move may seem remarkably fitting to the Boxcar name, it was originally inspired by the sound of boxcars clanging that Buntjer would hear in his apartment above the studio space, just a couple of blocks from the Forerunner train. It also proved a fitting motif to the infinitely connecting, collaborative nature of a project that involved multiple artists, entrepreneurs and ultimately community members as audience-participants. In addition to art shows, Boxcar hosted original music variety shows by pop and folk artists and avante garde art music by Christian Asplund. Whatever the featured artists — visual or performance — the atmosphere always reflected the touch of an installation artist and set designer with found objects, worn wood and functional sound equipment, combining grit and polish.
Buntjer said Jerid has been a great business partner and co-creator with his skills as a sound engineer and carpenter. Hensley is originally from the Seattle area but says he has lived in Utah long enough that it feels like home. He said everyone having a feeling of belonging is part of what he likes about Boxcar.
Boxcar leaving was as sudden as stumbling on it, according to Buntjer. He signed a master lease for the building after managing the property for three years; the owners then said they wanted to sell the property and negotiations over Boxcar buying the property were followed by a lawsuit between the parties. Boxcar and the property owner have no comment on the legal dispute.
Sadie Crowley, co-owner of Rugged Grounds, said the owner has been “generous” with the other tenants and she believes they will be there awhile. Buntjer thinks the place will sell quickly.
“We’re not moving to Utopia. We’re moving to a better opportunity is all,” he said. “Out of survival mode came opportunity,” Hensley said.
Buntjer and Hensley said an investor familiar with their work invited them to create a combination of studio and retail space in Salt Lake. The business partners, who have created for O.P. Rockwell in Park City, Dry Bar Comedy and local commercial- and filmmakers, said they also hope to do more commissioned art installation and set design in temporary locations along with developing the new studio station.
“I’m going to take Boxcar and make a brand,” Buntjer said. “We believe there are a lot of spaces that are empty and abandoned and in flux.” He said they are also open to more commissions. “We don’t have to be part of the system but we don’t have to be underground,” he said.
He said the partners want to duplicate the “immersive feel” of Boxcar and the expectation that what you find there would change from one week to the next. The partners said they want to work with people who are waiting on permits and other logistics before their purposes of buying buildings can be realized (by a building getting renovated or knocked down) and with the new technology companies that want art as part of their event production.
They said they don’t see working with non-artists in commercial atmospheres as selling out; it’s more delegation of need and ability. Boxcar hopes to create a system that has an organization of artists that want to work with temporary spaces and develop a system of finding owners of those spaces who want high quality art specific to those spaces. He said it may be scary for some artists to work on commissions, but he’s found a lot of art patrons that are interested in an artist’s work don’t dictate heavily.
“The gallery system is dying, but people still want to buy art, so if we can bring art to the people by creating spaces that exist only for a temporary time — wether a weekend or six months or a year, we can then take that and build a win-win for everyone,” Buntjer said.
Boxcar hasn’t disclosed the new location address yet, but they say it’s near the train in Salt Lake.
The owners, who both have children, said the move will be an adjustment for their families, but a manageable one.
“We’re a block from the FrontRunner here. We’re a block from the FrontRunner in Salt Lake,” Hensley said. “People can just hop on the train to see us.”