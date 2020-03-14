On Saturday a special training session was to be held for chairmen and vice chairmen of the 34 Provo districts that make up the Provo City Neighborhood Program. The regulations on large gatherings resulting from COVID-19 changed that.
However, the training will happen as soon as possible, and then neighborhood chairmen and vice chairmen will be trained on what is included in their job description, and what is stepping over the line.
The purpose of the training, according to Karen Tapahe, administrator of the program, is to educate and refresh memories on the role of neighborhood chairmen and vice-chairmen as it relates to their individual neighborhoods and how they work with the city.
There are about 115 chairmen and vice chairmen in total, Tapahe anticipates around 40 will be at the meeting.
“I have been doing this for five and a half years and I feel we’ve drifted off course,” Tapahe said.
She added that with 34 neighborhoods, it feels like the chairmen all have a different understanding of what their job is.
Mostly it is to hold meetings on land use issues and to communicate the needs of their particular neighborhood to the city. Some meetings are required and others are at their choosing.
“We need them to understand the difference,” Tapahe said. “All other stuff is optional.”
Tapahe said it appears that some chairmen are taking steps that are not within their job jurisdiction.
A case in particular involved the recent announcement that Brigham Young University was going to build a new music hall just off 900 East in the parking lot of the law school.
“It was already approved and zoned correctly,” Tapahe said. “Neighbors had questions, but it is up to BYU whether they answer them or not.”
It appeared that neighbors or the chairmen were going to the wrong sources and were not complying with the general plan when it comes to discussing rezoning.
Tapahe is concerned chairmen might have some believing they represent the city in a capacity they do not.
When it comes to mic time on issues during a city council meeting, Tapahe said what used to be taken as a written report has morphed into an expectation of extra mic time over what the general public gets.
Provo Municipal Council allows the public two minutes per person at the mic. More often than not a chairman takes five or more minutes.
“There is nothing in code that guarantees extra time for chairs at the mic,” Tapahe said. “It is a courtesy and if it is for a land use issue in their neighborhood, not city wide.”
She added, “They (chairmen) are supposed to submit a written report. That seems to have shifted to live reports.”
Tapahe said the training meeting will hopefully resolve some confusion and have more black and white information.
It appears information has reached Tapahe indicating that some neighbors feel under-represented throughout the city and the some chairmen may have taken on a pseudo-elected official role.
“I hear that from surrounding neighborhoods,” Tapahe said. “Some chairmen take it quite seriously.”
Tapahe also said, “They are a good point person with the city, but not every chairman may be reaching out like they should.”
She said that a chairman might hold a meeting and only 10 people show up but their voices may not reflect the neighborhood as a whole.
“We want them to tell us specific concerns about a project,” Tapahe said. “They often use the ‘royal we’ yet it doesn’t represent all.”
She said the some residents have been concerned they are not represented. Tapahe believes that while there may be better ways to communicate residents' needs, the Neighborhood Program has done a better job of getting information back and forth to the city than having no program at all.
Tapahe has considered putting out a survey on the program. She would like to know who in the city even knows about the program or participates.
“I want to know what do they want out of the program,” Tapahe said. “I want to know what is the purpose of the program as they see it.”
In addition to clarifying their job as it relates to the general plan for the city, they will be putting into place a code of conduct for chairmen and vice chairmen.
“We get some dynamic personalities and sometimes they clash with others,” Tapahe said. “We want to make sure they are back in line with code so that all are on the same page. ... The Provo City Neighborhood Program does a lot of great things and represents the best we can. We are just fine tuning," Tapahe said.