Cars traveling along the 500 West road construction in Provo will see a new configuration Friday. Motorists will be on new concrete pavement.
The Utah Department of Transportation crews are preparing for roadway removal and excavation between 400 and 800 North on 500 East, and will shift traffic in this section from the west side of the road onto the east side, according to Geoff Dupaix, UDOT spokesman.
Additionally, traffic will be put in a crossover configuration between 300 and 400 North. These configurations will be in place through the summer.
The shifts come as the project hits the halfway point with road construction, according to Dupaix. Crews are hard at work with utility upgrades and concrete paving and will complete these activities in the fall.
All roadway construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. Landscaping will take place in spring 2021.
“To date, crews have poured the equivalent of 2.7 football fields of concrete, have hauled away 2,470 truckloads of excavated roadway, and have installed 6,522 linear feet of new sewer, with more to come,” Dupaix said.
The 500 West reconstruction project will rebuild the roadway with concrete pavement; improve drainage and utilities; add raised medians, landscaping, streetlights, and bicycle lanes; widen the sidewalk; and add new signals and signage.
While working to a good end, construction has caused issues for some of the businesses and residents along 500 East.
One entity, Pioneer Village located between 500 and 600 North on 500 East, has had to cancel traditional programs due to construction blocking access to the venue.
Open ground, a myriad of orange cones and redirections hampered last year’s Pioneer Day celebration at the village.
“Construction along 500 West has certainly affected our usual numbers of visitors this summer,” said Alex Quinn, with the Provo Pioneer Village in a July 24 interview. “Weekday evenings are often slow and our volunteers haven’t had much to do. Saturdays typically don’t see more than five to seven groups of people. Last summer we’d usually have 20 groups.”
On July 11 of 2019, several homes were evacuated after construction crews hit a gas line along 500 West in Provo.
Sgt. Nisha King, Provo police spokeswoman said during a July 11 interview that the construction project has caused other power outages and gas leaks as crews continue to find electric and gas lines in unexpected areas along the street.
"Because that is such an old area they are working on, some of these lines are not as deep as they were told," King said.
At one point, crews found a power line buried just a few inches under the ground instead the regulated 2 feet deep.
For more information, contact the public involvement team at 385-250-0606 and Provo500West@utah.gov.