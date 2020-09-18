On Friday afternoon, the Provo School District held an emergency meeting to discuss moving its elementary schools to Phase 2, ultimately deciding to hold off on the move for another week.
With the decision, the move to Phase 2 is delayed until Sept. 28. More delays are possible moving forward and are dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases and additional data involving Utah County.
As for a movement to Phase 2 in secondary schools, the board decided to wait on making a decision until a later date. Oct. 5 remains the board’s target date for a move to Phase 2 throughout secondary schools.
The high number of COVID-19 cases in Utah County, the increasing case numbers at local universities and the spike of confirmed cases within the 15-24-year-old age range were major talking points during the discussion.
Board members added, however, that the age range of their junior high school students and elementary school students are not included in the 15-24-year-old grouping where cases are rapidly increasing in Utah County.
Moving to Phase 2 would allow students to resume instruction on school grounds four days each week. Currently, with the district in Phase 1, schools are only meeting twice each week, and instruction throughout the remaining days is being online.
Several school board members in favor of the move to Phase 2 cited research that COVID-19 does not spread as quickly in elementary-aged students while others brought up the lack of cases within elementary schools in the Provo School District.
Board Member Nate Bryson noted those concerns, adding there are working parents who may need their elementary-aged students back in the classroom. He said schools might be a better place for children given the only other option could be in a grandparent’s home or in child care.
“My problem with the motion is that I think it was a mistake to at least put the elementary schools in Phase 1 from the beginning,” Bryson said. “The impact on those kids is so much greater than it is for secondary classrooms because you have 5 and 6 year olds trying to learn how to read from a tablet.”
Board member McKay Jensen started the meeting off by speaking of reservations he has on the potential movement into Phase 2 as COVID-19 numbers trend in the wrong direction throughout Utah County.
He wants children to be in schools more but expressed worry in moving to four days of instruction when considering the current climate of the pandemic in the area.
“We’re going to stop for a week,” Jensen said. “We’re not losing a year’s worth of academic progress in a week, we’re not going to gain a lot of academic progress in a week, we’re going to learn a lot in a week.”
Board member Jennifer Partridge was worried about the message that a move to Phase 2 could possibly send to the local community.
“I worry about the message that sends to our community of, ‘Oh, we’re fine,’” Partridge said. “I’m still torn on what to do, but I don’t want to send the message to the community that we are fine and they can relax. I want them to understand that we need to be diligent about wearing masks and those kinds of things in our entire day.”
According to numbers cited in the emergency meeting, data showed three active cases throughout the district’s elementary schools.
Board members proposed limiting the move to Phase 2 to only elementary schools as they asserted secondary schools are not yet ready to make the move.
Board members also brought up that the governor could move Utah County into red, in terms of the color-coded coronavirus alert level chart, which could tighten restrictions in not only schools but also the county as a whole.
A move to red would force school districts to online-only instruction.
“The one thing I keep kind of getting stuck on is that possibility that the governor may turn our area to red,” board member Rebecca Nielsen said. “If we go to red in our county, we’re all online regardless. There is nothing we can do at that point. That is the one thing that keeps on kind of making me pause, realizing that if we have to pause for a week and delay (a move to Phase 2), if that is what helps us not end up in red, then I’m OK with that.”
The board will reconvene during its board retreat next Friday to further discuss the move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 for elementary schools and secondary schools.