Whitney Simmons, 15, of Payson, sleds down a hill as Jakell Smith, 15, of Santaquin, waits her turn at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Payson. The two teens are both sophomores at Salem Hills High School, and they decided to spend a rare snow day off from school sledding and snowboarding. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald