The Provo City School District’s first safety, security and risk manager is one of its most familiar faces.
The district announced Feb. 13 that Stephen Oliverson, who has been the principal of Provost Elementary School for 17 years, has been appointed to the position, effective immediately.
“Steve is the type of guy who was always welcoming and I always enjoy walking into his building,” said Gary Wilson, the director of student services for the Provo City School District.
The position is the next step for the district in its work toward making its schools more secure and safe.
Wilson said that process started with looking at the human side of schools in order to know students better.
“If you look at most of the horrific things that have happened, it has happened from within the system itself,” Wilson said.
Those efforts have included expanding from three to 18 social workers, with another 20 interns. The district has also added health clerks and family liaisons who help parents know about available resources.
The district is turning its attention to the buildings and has set up single door entrances during school hours in order to control who enters a school, an issue that Oliverson plans to continue addressing in his new role.
“We want to make sure that the people who enter a building are supposed to be there,” Oliverson said.
Oliverson, a former military intelligence officer, has been an administrator for 30 years and has been employed in elementary, middle and high schools. He said he’s always been passionate about safety and preventative measures.
In his new role, he’ll be overseeing how the district spends a $500,000 federal grant on school safety. Grant money will go toward funding security improvements at schools. It has also been used to pay for a school security study, which has already been completed.
“It is very thorough and every school has something it can work on to make student safety a priority,” Oliverson said.
Wilson said the district plans to implement a visitor management system in order to improve safety. It is also looking at adding panic buttons to front offices.