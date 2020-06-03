Provo School District Superintendent Keith Rittel informed the city’s Municipal Council on Tuesday that the district will pursue an $80 million bond on this November’s ballot.
The bond is intended for the first phase of construction on Timpview High School, which Rittel says is now at a critical stage.
The school district has $20 million to start the project and will need $60 million for the entire first phase. It is asking for $80 million so the original $20 million can be used for two other school projects that need new roofing and other upgrades.
The district had sponsored a $245 million bond on last November’s ballot for a number of projects including the complete rebuild of Timpview High School, but it was rejected by 63% of the voters.
Since that time, the district has been trying to plan for what it could do to help Timpview High School with its severe structural concerns.
“We were contacted by State Risk Management,” Rittel said. “They were concerned enough they considered dropping our insurance.”
Rittel told the council the district had to come up with a suitable plan that would be acceptable to Risk Management.
“We have been working very closely with state risk management engineers,” Rittel said. “There has been a lot of ground settlement (at Timpview). It started with water movement underneath the building.”
Rumors circulated that the district would have to bring in a city of portable classrooms and evacuate the school. The rumor nearly became a reality, Rittel said.
As far as the portable classrooms, Rittel noted that 70% of the 2,300 students would have to use those facilities.
Rittel said that carried safety concerns from teachers and would be difficult during the winter, let alone the parking issues and it being an eyesore.
The south gym is by far the most compromised and cannot be used, Rittel said. Gym classes will be displaced.
“It is a significant challenge,” Rittel said. “The main academics wing is also in distress.”
The southwest academic wing is two stories and includes classrooms, the library and a courtyard.
Rittel detailed upcoming plans to the council. On June 15, crews will start working on the gym. Construction will begin by October. Next up will be the academic wing, hopefully with the voters' support of a bond. If not, the district will have to find other ways to fund the project that still would involve taxpayers.
The academic wing would move to the north of the school taking out most of that parking lot. When completed, the southwest area would become the new parking lot.
Rittel noted that Timpview’s parking lot is the smallest of all the high schools in its region in the state. Finding enough parking will be problematic.
Construction on the gym and academic wing will take 2.5 years.
When these two areas are completed that will be the end of Phase 1 of the construction. The rest of the school will have to be redone at a later time.
Rittel is hoping the council will help the district with parking issues such as granting allowances for students parking on the street for school and evening activities.
Council Chairman George Handley proposed students look at riding school buses, riding bikes or walking as an alternative for transportation during construction.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth said her neighborhood is 5.5 miles from the school and students from her area attend Timpview and it would not be feasible for some of them not to use their cars.
Handley suggested an aggressive campaign on alternative transportation but noted that “kids prefer to drive."
Rittel said the district has already opened up a dialogue with students concerning the situation.