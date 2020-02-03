The Provo City School District has about $10.5 million in order to meet $77 million in needs at Timpview High School, Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary School, according to information presented at a Jan. 28 board of education meeting.
“If we keep pushing this stuff down the road, it’s irresponsible,” Mark Wheeler, the district’s director of facilities, said during the meeting.
In addition to projects at the three schools, the district’s total need for capital projects is $85.5 million.
The district’s annual small capital improvement budget is $2.5 million. It has an additional $8 million in its building reserve fund.
The district proposed a $245 million bond last year, $145 million of which would have gone toward a full rebuild of Timpview High School. On the bond was also a $55 million relocation and rebuild of Dixon Middle School on Provo’s west side, a $30 million rebuild of Wasatch Elementary School, a $10 million addition at Westridge Elementary School and $5 million for security upgrades.
The bond failed in a public vote in November.
Timpview High School has deteriorated in recent years as rough winters have caused the soil underneath the school to shift, creating cracks in the walls, sticky doors and a piece of masonry to fall from the ceiling.
The district heard a draft report last month that found that parts of Timpview High School had settled up to 5.5 inches, with water expected to spread to other collapsible soils underneath the school. Modern buildings are designed to handle up to an inch and a half of settlement.
Wheeler presented the district’s pressing capital needs to the Provo City School District Board of Education Jan. 28, explaining that the district’s master plan timeline addresses facility needs to 2040, but has been adjusted since the bond failed. The schedule now has a gap from 2021 to 2024 where no previously planned projects at other schools will be started due to the needs at Timpview High School, Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary School.
Wheeler said the projects had been put off under the assumption the three schools would be rebuilt.
Those projects, he said, now have to be done.
“We shouldn’t be talking about Dixon and Wasatch,” Wheeler said. “Those two schools should have been rebuilt 20 years ago.”
Listed capital needs for Timpview High School are $54 million, which is 37% of the cost of a new campus without any expansion to handle the projected increase in its student body. That price tag includes $30 million for building settlement, stabilization and seismic upgrades for part of the school, $3 million for 48 portable classroom units and three restroom portables for two years, $3.5 million for a new roof, $14 million for a boiler replacement, replacing HVAC equipment and improvements to plumbing lines, $2 million for campus security improvements and $350,00 for fire sprinkler head replacement.
Capital improvement needs at Dixon Middle School are $14 million, which is 24% of the cost of a new school without seismic upgrades. Dixon Middle School’s listed needs include $4.5 million for a boiler replacement, $2 million for a new roof, $160,000 to replace a wall, $500,000 for security improvements, $4 million for classroom finishes, flooring, painting and millwork improvements, $450,000 to demolish the tennis courts and create a new parking space and $1.2 million for restroom renovations and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
Capital improvement projects at Wasatch Elementary School are listed at $11 million, which is 35% of the cost of a new building without seismic upgrades. The projects include $500,000 for security improvements, $1.5 million for a new roof, $3 million for HVAC and plumbing improvements, $2 million for classroom flooring, painting, lighting and millwork improvements and $4 million for adding to the cafeteria in order to accommodate increases in enrollment.
Wheeler said the cafeteria was large enough when the school was built but is now inadequate.
“It hasn’t been good for a long time to accommodate people,” he said.
The board heard a handful of options for raising the needed money, which could range from proposing another bond to voting to raise property taxes, which could impact a potential future salary increase for teachers.
Julie Price, a member of the Provo City School District Board of Education, voiced concern about putting another bond on the public ballot before the district is ready.
“If we don’t pass another bond, then we are completely delegitimized,” she said.
Wheeler said the district could ask engineers if there’s a way to temporarily stabilize Timpview High School in order to buy the district more time and allow it to take care of needs at Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary School.
The board may choose to vote to close Timpview High School. In that case, an option would be to bring the school’s students to Provo High School, which would require overlapping student schedules in order to fit two schools in one. Every student would also have to be bused to Provo High School.
“The transportation alone would be a logistical nightmare,” said Stefanie Bryant, the district’s business administrator.