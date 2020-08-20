Students at Provo’s Lakeview Elementary School have seen their first day back at school and the response has been energizing.
“The first days went great and the kids are excited to be back,” said Caleb Price, district spokesperson.
Lakeview is located in west Provo just a few blocks from the new Provo High School. Lakeview, as well as all the schools in the district, have been given the charge to help children wear face masks and social distance.
“Each school is using sound principles in distancing for their particular school,” Price said.
The Provo School District has opted to have split days that puts 50% of the students coming to school Monday and Wednesday, and the other 50% attending on Tuesday and Thursday with Fridays at home for all students, according to Price.
On Friday, teachers have time for planning and to help students working online, according to Price. That means students have three at home days a week.
There are about 15,000 students in the district. Perhaps one of the most impressive things about Provo schools is that every student in the district has been assigned a Chromebook tablet so they can do school work from home.
“After being sent home in March with most students having Chromebooks we decided to get enough for everyone,” Price said. “Students use them so much (at school) they know how they work and can work from home.”
If a parent or student is having a technical problem or user concern, the district’s IT department has set up a hotline number to answer their questions.
Price said that students have the option of following the A/B schedule or they can work entirely from home. If they chose the at-home option they must be enrolled in the district’s E-School program.
As for keeping the students safe, the children are required to wear face masks, per Governor Gary Herbert's mandate.
“We didn’t have any problems, they were keeping their masks on,” Price said. “There were no reports of incidents at any of the schools.”
Provo does not have any new schools opening this fall, but Timpview High School is under construction to help shore up the building. The biggest structural problem was the south gym and that has been taken completely down, according to Price.
The entire school needs to be seismically upgraded or replaced. Provo voters will vote in November on a specific $85 million bond for Timpview’s construction needs.
In the meantime, Price said teachers were just as excited as the students to get back to teaching again.
“We’re excited to be back, but look forward to seeing the community and schools come back to normal,” Price said.
The district continues to work with the Utah County Health department and is keeping abreast of any changes that may occur.