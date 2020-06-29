Provo sets fireworks restrictions

Beginning Thursday, Provo residents will be able to use fireworks to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
While celebrating is encouraged, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Fire Chief Jim Miguel remind residents to take seriously the restrictions that have been put in place on setting off fireworks in the city boundaries.
The July 4 weekend is expected to be hot and dry, leaving the hillsides a tinderbox with dry grasses and shrubs. Sparks from fireworks can easily set this foliage on fire, according to fire department information.
Fireworks are currently being sold through the city, but may only be used between Thursday through Sunday and July 22-25 to celebrate Pioneer Day. Fireworks may only be discharged between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. On July 4 and July 24, the fireworks curfew is one hour later at midnight.
“This will be strictly enforced,” said Nicole Martin, community relations and public information officer. “Discharging fireworks in a restricted area in considered a Class B misdemeanor that carries a fine of $680."
Fireworks are restricted in Rock Canyon Park and banned in all city parks except Sertoma, Exchange, Kiwanis, Provost, Fort Utah and Footprinters.
On July 4, no personal fireworks will be allowed at Footprinters Park due to the staging of the America’s Freedom Festival fireworks show.
Martin asks that residents use caution and wisdom on how they use fireworks as they enjoy the holiday.