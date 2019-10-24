Vantage Point, a temporary shelter for homeless youth in Provo, was fixed up and transformed this month, thanks to a group of volunteers from a Utah County neighborhood.
Vantage Point is a homelike facility that is part of Wasatch Mental Health. It is a voluntary crisis shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 10 to 17. The facility can house up to 12 youth at a time and it is almost always full, according to Janene Candalot, program manager. The kids that stay at Vantage Point are experiencing difficult trials of some kind and often have nowhere else to go.
While there, the youth have access to mental health and substance abuse services, if needed.
“They can stay with us while we help them with a safe exit, which could be back home or other placements,” Candalot said.
About 200 people helped with the project over a period of several days, and it will be completed by the end of this week.
The group of volunteers chose Vantage Point because they wanted to do something to help others in need. This is not the first volunteer project that they have completed. In 2016, they remodeled a house for a refugee family from Africa who were not in a position to make needed repairs to their home. In 2017, they remodeled a house for another family who was struggling with challenges.
“This year, we wanted to do something to help kids or women who might not have a lot of resources,” said Joseph Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bishop of the ward of which many of the volunteers belong. The group of volunteers wants to complete a project every year to provide help and relief. While many of them belong to the same LDS ward, it is not a church-sponsored activity.
The group has been working to replace floors, paint the facility, provide a new laundry room, new bathrooms, tile, countertops and fixtures. Before that, they removed asbestos and put a new roof onto the building. “It’s a full makeover,” Ward said.
Additionally, new bedding is being provided by the volunteers for the youth who stay at the facility to use. “When the kids are brought there, they will have a more pleasant experience,” Ward said.
People of diverse ages, including young children, have helped with the project at Vantage Point. “Some youth are into design and they have helped with that,” Ward said. “Some are good with demolishing. The younger children helped to collect clothes for kids that go to Vantage Point. They all participate in different ways.”
In addition to the many volunteers, some local businesses donated materials for the many projects at Vantage Point. Money to help fund the remodel was also donated from the volunteers in the group.
Candalot said that Vantage Point has not been remodeled in the 20 years since the program began. “It’s going to provide the kids with an environment that is more homey and comfortable,” she said. “We don’t want it to be an institution. They’re coming out of a difficult situation anyway.”