Provo City is strong.
This is the message Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is spreading throughout Provo in a unique 2021 State of the City road show.
Each year Kaufusi has added unique and fun ways to tell the residents of Provo what has happened over the past 12 months and what to expect in the future. One year she made a video of her flying into town like Mary Poppins. It turned out to be a popular presentation.
Kaufusi will visit four key locations to introduce the Provo Pillars designed to keep the city strong: Safe & Sound, Economically Vibrant, Forward-Looking and Welcoming.
Kaufusi will introduce a Provo Pillar in each segment of the four-part State of the City address, to be released online at Provo’s Facebook page on consecutive days starting Tuesday. A State of the City report also will be available on ProvoConnect.com on Thursday with department reports.
Provo’s State of the City report also highlights several accolades received during 2020, with Provo-Orem recently receiving the prestigious 2021 Best-Performing City Award from the Milken Institute.
“I can’t adequately share the exciting vision for Provo from behind my desk,” Kaufusi said. “We have significant, generational projects underway that will shape Provo’s future for the better and position us for long-term success.
“Provo has become one of the most sought-after places to live, work and play and that’s a good thing,” Kaufusi added. “But each of us has an important role to play in creating a positive experience for all in Provo.”
There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling.
An important question we focus on in Provo is how do we build and maintain a vibrant community where people want to live, work, learn, play and visit? While there is no “one size fits all” approach, reaching this enviable community standard requires us to focus on today’s needs without losing sight of tomorrow’s opportunities, Kaufusi said.
“One of the primary roles of cities is to effectively and efficiently deliver necessary services to its citizens, such as utilities, safe transportation, police and fire response and sanitation. Thanks to the tireless dedication and service of our city employees, we are proud to have earned such 2020 rankings as the #1 Safest Big City, #3 Best-Run City and a shared distinction with Orem as the Best Performing City from the renowned Milken Institute,” Kaufusi added.
Her goal in Provo is to balance a high quality of life, sense of community and historic character with a forward-looking vision that creates economy vitality.
Kaufusi defined a successful community through the words of Abraham Lincoln. “The best way to predict the future is to create it yourself,” Lincoln said.
“We are all community building together — making Provo the best it can be, knowing that the decisions we make today will impact generations to come,” Kaufusi said.
Come back Wednesday through Friday to read about all the things that make Provo strong, and the mayor’s look to the future in this four-part series.