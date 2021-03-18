For years, the southwest corner of 100 East and 100 North in Provo has been a vacant lot collecting weeds. That is changing.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, ground was broken at 85 North for an innovative, affordable new apartment building designed specifically to support the unique sensory needs of individuals on the autism spectrum and low-income housing for senior residents, particularly those who are disabled.
With cooperative efforts of Provo city, the Provo Housing Authority and ScenicView Academy, they are taking a community approach to protect some of Provo’s most vulnerable residents.
“Provo is known and has earned its reputation as a compassionate community,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi at the groundbreaking. “This project is an impressive example of how a thriving community takes care of the most vulnerable citizens.”
While this project will make a significant difference, there is a still a great need for affordable housing for seniors and disabled individuals, Kaufusi added.
“Utah has a very large population on the autism spectrum. This population is vulnerable and has difficulty finding housing because autism does not meet the federal definition for disability,” Kaufusi said.
“We look forward to a continued partnership with Utah Regional Housing and Provo City Housing Authority as we focus on the pressing needs of those who so often go unseen,” Kaufusi said.
Utah has one of the highest rates of autism in the nation, nearly 13% higher than the national average. The building is designed to minimize sensory overstimulation and support executive functioning, while the location maximizes community engagement and independence, with walkable access to community-based services, employment, transportation, shopping and other elements of independent life.
Tenants on the autism spectrum also will receive support from ScenicView Academy, one of Utah’s leading experts in adult autism.
The 85 North Apartments site in Provo is surrounded by commercial, financial and government establishments. There are no hazardous or adverse conditions to impede development or affect the safety of potential tenants. 85 North Apartments will have easy access from 100 East. Visibility is excellent from 100 East and 100 North, according to ScenicView.
The site is suitable for senior and disabled households and adults with autism that rent. It has close proximity to the Social Security Office, Senior Center, and transportation and commercial establishments including grocery and pharmacy, according to Robert Vernon with the Provo Housing Authority.
This is a Tax-Credit Project so the rents have been set by the guidelines within the low-income housing tax credits or LIHTC Program. The rents will remain affordable for at least the first 15 years of the project.
The 44 rental units for senior renters will not have any negative impact on existing market rate apartments projects or existing rent assisted senior projects, according to Utah Regional Housing.
With over 3,700 seniors in the market, of which 1,200 are very low income renters without any housing assistance, the need for additional affordable units for low-income senior renters is clear. Demand for affordable senior units exceeds availability, according to Utah housing statistics.
Affordable, high-quality senior and disabled housing in Utah County is limited. There is a high need for this type of project.
With two large universities in the surrounding communities, affordable housing for single, disabled individuals is very hard to locate. Most studio and one-bedroom apartments are rented to students of the universities, where higher rents can be charged, according to Vernon and the housing authority.
For more information, contact the Provo Housing Authority or ScenicView Academy.