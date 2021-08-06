For several months, the Provo City administration has been looking for a way to celebrate a return to normalcy while wrangling with COVID-19.
The answer was to throw the biggest end-of-summer bash extravaganza Provo has seen. The hope is to "Rock the Canyon." It’s time to mark your calendars and save the date.
From 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo residents are invited to the free event, which includes entertainment, bounce houses, food trucks, games, a petting zoo, giveaways, pony rides, a dunk tank, prize wheels and a movie in the evening.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on us all. We’ve missed countless parties, celebrations, get-togethers, dinner parties, birthdays, events, festivals, fairs and interactions,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “This party is a way to give back at least a little to our community and, in our own small way, make up for what we missed this past year. Here’s to our community’s bright, vibrant future!”
While the city invites residents to come and party for free, the administration would also like to have residents use caution. Masks and sanitizing stations will be provided at the event, with plenty of social distancing space.
“City staff from each department have dedicated themselves to contributing to the fun with booths and giveaways,” Kaufusi said. “It’s a chance for us to remind our citizens of the services their taxpayer dollars provide.”
“A year of living with a ‘new normal’ has left us all feeling some fatigue, so it seemed only fitting we end the summer with a bang,” Kaufusi added.