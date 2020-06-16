It has been more than three years since PEG Development of Provo announced it would build an office complex on 200 North in Provo.
On Tuesday the Provo Municipal Council was presented with a resolution for the Chief Executive Officer of the city to sign a letter of intent indicating the city would lease space in one of the PEG buildings, yet to be built.
The resolution suggests the new office space will add to the vibrancy of downtown Provo.
“The purpose is to help PEG get over the funding threshold where there is very little risk to the city,” according to Dave Walter, Redevelopment Agency director.
Prior to the coming forth of the letter of intent, the council was able to study and question the obligations and ramifications of the agreement.
The resolution indicates PEG’s construction financier requires 60% of the proposed office space to be under lease prior to the release of construction funds.
Peg has less than 60% of the total floor space committed. The city’s Redevelopment Agency believes the construction of new office facilities and ancillary parking spaces to be in the best interest of the residents of Provo. For that reason the RDA is willing to lease space in the proposed office to bring the lease space up to the 60% level, according to the resolution.
“I am happy where this is going,” said Councilman Bill Fillmore. “And at no risk to the city.”
The agreement is subject to the lease payment being equal to the amount provided by the property tax increment generated by the project.
The resolution also requires that there will be no obligation of the RDA or city to provide additional funds to cover any shortfall that may exist between the lease payment and the tax increment generated by the project.
PEG must also use its best efforts to find an alternative user for the spaces proposed to be leased by the city. When that is found the city will be released from its lease obligation.
The resolution also notes the city has an obligation to provide 350 parking spaces for the Utah County Convention Center and PEG will build a parking structure to help the city with that obligation.
The site is located at the block of 100 North and 200 North at Freedom Boulevard to 100 West just to the south of Smith’s Grocery Store. The development known as Freedom Plaza will be two six-story Class A office buildings of about 125,350 square feet each and will be a mixed-use development.
The rest of the development includes the Hyatt Place hotel, 170 units of multifamily housing and a large 1,000- to 1,200-car parking structure.
“It will feed all of that block, help park the Convention Center guests and provide parking for downtown restaurants and retail,” said Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG Development at the announcement of the project.
“Freedom Plaza revitalizes an area that’s been deteriorating. It will create a vibe for that area, which has been run down since Sears left,” Gunter said.