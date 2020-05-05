After being closed for the past month, the Provo Towne Centre has re-opened.
“We are pleased to say that Provo Towne Centre will be open to the public Monday, May 4. Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays,” a company press release said.
The Towne Centre parking lot has been used as a COVID-19 drive-up testing center.
The children’s play area will remain closed until further notice.
Those who are anxious to go shopping again can find a list of retailers open and serving the community at https://provotownecentre.com/shop-support.
Twenty-eight shops are open for in-store shopping. Wingers and Red Robin have dine-in services as well as take out and curb service.
Residents can also visit the mall’s website at https://provotownecentre.com for more information.
“A safe environment for shoppers and retailers is our number one priority,” the press release said. “We are closely monitoring guidance from local and national authorities and working with our clients to ensure that property safety protocols are being followed as shoppers and employees come back to Provo Towne Centre. We will continue to oversee vigilant maintenance of the center's cleanliness, encourage social distancing and keep areas of the center closed when necessary, among other measures.”
As recommended by Gov. Gary Herbert, all patrons entering the building are encouraged to wear face masks. The Towne Centre is urging anyone who feels ill to stay home.