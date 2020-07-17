Motorists traveling on 500 West in Provo can expect a new traffic configuration between 500 and 600 North beginning this weekend.
Construction crews will reach a significant milestone according to Utah Department of Transportation with this new traffic shift. Crews have completed more than 60% of all construction activities since work began in spring 2019 — with several other project features coming online over the next few months.
“Traffic will be shifted mid-block between 500 and 600 North to accommodate a new phase of work on the project,” a UDOT press release said. “Additionally, all traffic south of 500 North will be shifted to the west side of the roadway.”
UDOT said that traffic will remain in this configuration until work on the north end of the project is complete. They anticipate that to happen by the end of the year.
“Due to the nature of the work on the north end of the project, there will be additional temporary, intermittent traffic shifts between 500-800 North to provide a buffer for construction activities,” UDOT said. “Motorists are encouraged to drive alertly through the work zone, and follow signage and speed limits. Once work north of 500 North is done the project will be two-thirds of the way complete.”
John Higgins, UDOT project manager said the 500 West road construction has brought with it some interesting issues and delays.
“Rebuilding 500 West has been very challenging with amount of utility relocations and upgrades needed while at the same time trying to maintain traffic and keep accesses open, Higgins said. The businesses and residents along the corridor have had a lot to manage. To think that we are now starting to reopen sections is gratifying and a credit to our contractor, Provo City and our stakeholders.”
Future project milestones will include: full pedestrian access to sidewalks on both sides of the road between 50 South to 300 South and restored residential and business driveway access through this area by mid-August. Side streets at 100 and 200 South will be paved and open as well, according to UDOT.
By the end of July, crews will finish work on the 10-foot, multi-use path along the east side of the road between 50 North to 300 North. Completion of the new path through this area fully restores pedestrian access on both sides of the road.
Finally, all concrete roadway, curb and gutter has been placed between 500-800 North. Before the end of July, residential and business driveways on the west side of 500 West within this section will be reopened, UDOT said.
The project is on schedule to have all roadway construction done by the end of this year. New concrete sidewalk will be completed by early next year, as will the majority of landscaping. The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2021.