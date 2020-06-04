One of the first signs that summer is here is the annual return of the Provo Farmers Market.
This will be the 18th year for the market, which opens for the first time in 2020 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, 600 W. Center Street.
Fresh produce, food and unique arts and crafts can be purchased at the market, according to Matt Taylor, executive director.
Due to COVID-19, the first week of the market will see fewer vendors, Taylor said.
In addition to building their small businesses, and self-sufficiency, community members benefit from high-quality food and goods, Taylor said.
The market is returning to its traditional location at the park, rather than downtown because of the high cost of closing the street. They also don’t want to have a negative impact on local businesses.
Market organizers have worked closely with state and city leaders to prepare to operate the market in a safe, responsible and courteous way to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.
“We are taking all precautions as required by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food,” Taylor said. “Please courteously bring your face mask and limit your group to two.”
Agricultural products and pre-packaged foods from State-permitted home kitchens will be at the market this Saturday.
“The first week will be a smaller market as we prepared for ‘Orange Level’ market restrictions,” Taylor said. “Yellow level guidelines have been issued and we will be working closely to increase the number of vendors within the next one to two weeks.”
With the help of grants from the Utah Department of Agriculture, food stamp beneficiaries can exchange benefit dollars for tokens to exchange for up to $30 for agricultural products and pre-packaged food, Taylor said.
“To encourage users to buy fresh and healthy food items, the value of each token can be doubled for produce items thanks to a grant from the Utah Department of Health,” Taylor added.
Those attending the market are asked to avoid parking in the neighborhood to the south and west of the park.
Parking may be accommodated at the Covey Center for the Arts when city center construction crews or the Covey Center do not need it. There are also several parking structures in downtown with free Saturday parking and only a short walk to Pioneer Park.
Those who would like to apply to be vendors can apply at http://provofarmersmarket.com.
Taylor said that cycling and walking to the market is highly encouraged.
Residents interested in the market may follow the group at the following: http://www.facebook.com/ProvoFarmersMarket/Twitter http://twitter.com/pfarmersmarketInstagram
Market email: pfarmersmarket@gmail.com.