What was once just a house with a leaky roof, is now a home of safety and rest for members of Provo’s Fire and Rescue teams.
On Friday, Fire and Rescue hosted a ribbon cutting and tribute to 9/11 — known as Patriots Day — by opening the new Fire Station 22, historically known as Fire Station 2.
“This is a huge day for Provo’s Fire Department, and a sobering day of remembrance,” Chief Jim Miguel said.
Provo Fire and Rescue made the decision to hold the reopening on Patriots Day in remembrance of the many lives lost 19 years ago, Miguel said, when 343 firefighters died trying to make a difference.
“I love how we came together, it became a community not just a country,” Miguel noted. "Responders are still dying from cancer and other illnesses."
The 9/11 tribute event included remarks from Retired Batallion Chief of the Unified Fire Department Mike Uliharri, who deployed from Utah to New York when the Twin Towers came down in 2001 to help with the clean-up at Ground Zero.
“When we got there, we grabbed our gear and walked in several blocks” Uliharri said. "There were many things still on fire. There was an overwhelming sense of evil and smell of death that overtook us.”
Uliharri said that environment quickly changed to feelings of reverence, respect and sacrifice as they started searching for potential survivors and began the process of recovering bodies.
“We knew we were not there for rescue,” Uliharri said. “We knew our mission became one of recovery of as many human remains as possible.”
As they found remains they would put them in hazardous waste bags and mark them. Then they would take them to a designated area where priests, rabbis and a wide variety of clergy were gathered.
“We’d stand and say a prayer with them and then get back to work,” Uliharri said. “When we were working, it was noisy all around. When we found someone it went silent.”
He told the audience that if they ever visit Ground Zero to remember these responders who gave their all for their community.
After Ulibarri spoke, a ceremonial bell was rung in sets of five tolls, including four times for the four areas of clean-up at Ground Zero. As for Firehouse 22, Miguel, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and several others held a firehose as the mayor cut the ribbon with the jaws of life.
“For the first time in 20 years, I have the honor of opening a new fire station,” Kaufusi said. “It is appropriate to open it this Patriots Day. It needed to be opened today. This is a noble and selfless profession — firefighting. They run into a burning building while everyone else is running away.”
Kaufusi added firefighters look out for all because they have an inner calling.
“We can never truly repay you for your sacrifice,” she said. “What we can give you is a place to lay your weary heads at night.”
The station includes not only sleeping areas, restrooms and showers, but also a fully equipped professional kitchen and a community center. The community center is one of only a handful included in fire stations across the country and is not just for the firefighters but also for others to hold meetings, including Boy Scout Troop meetings and other kinds of neighborhood gatherings.
With that, the doors opened to the new firehouse on Canyon Road in north Provo, and residents were given the opportunity to tour the facilities. Friday marked the official move-in day for firefighters and EMTs to Fire Station 22.