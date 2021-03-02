The Provo Municipal Council was given a short preview of what the coffers of the city might look like in the 2021-2022 budget year during its Tuesday work session.
“This is a snapshot view,” said David Mortensen, budget officer. “We start in January looking at revenue trends. A lot of these things will change.”
The city takes into consideration taxes, franchise fees, community development, public safety, parks and recreation, miscellaneous, inter-governmental and transfers in.
The total from all of these revenues came to $65.4 million in 2020-2021. The projection is $68.94 million in fiscal year 2021-2022.
The $68.92 million budget is only the general fund portion. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will present the rest of the budget, that includes the projected utilities revenues, on May 4.
Mortensen said that during 2020, sales tax revenue was basically flat. The city didn’t lose money because of new laws taxing online sales. He called the online sales last year a “blessing.”
“We try to budget conservatively,” Mortensen said, by basically making lower-than-normal predictions on revenues and higher on outlay.
Revenue increases are expected to be about $2.5 million.
Those increases to the city include:
Medical insurance, $500,000.
Merit raise increases, $500,000.
Transfers to the airport for the new terminal, $530,000.
Recreation capital expense of $414,000.
A pay grade market study (cost unknown at this time).
Supplemental requests were at $2.2 million during this current fiscal year. But due to caution over COVID-19, supplemental requests funded were only $331,766.
Mortensen said these numbers are not set in stone because fluctuations can occur where city or department needs must be funded.
For the next two months, departments of the city will be making presentations and requests for their needs and wants.
The council will hold two public hearings and must vote on the budget by June 30. The new fiscal year begins July 1. If there is a need for a Truth in Taxation hearing, all things are put on hold until that August hearing, at which point the council will vote on the budget then.
There is no indication at this time that a Truth in Taxation hearing will be requested.